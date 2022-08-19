ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Kenneth Allen Henke
3d ago

mother nature has the say of anything that happens I don't believe in anyones predictions

Reply
4
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange

NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1051thebounce.com

These Michigan Areas Will Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter

NOAA has released its official winter forecast, and it seems to differ quite a bit depending on which area of Michigan you reside. I personally can’t stand wet winters with snow and ice, so I’m hoping that my area has a dry, cold winter instead. Read on for the scoop.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Fall in Michigan predicted to be hotter and dryer than normal this year

The National Weather Service predicts this year's fall season will be 40% warmer compared to average temperatures in mid-Michigan of 50 degrees during the months of September through November. Meteorologist William Marino said warming fall temperatures have become more common in recent years. This is largely due to an ongoing...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Snow Falls#Snow Blower#Weather Prediction#Noaa
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend trouble heading our way

DETROIT – Good Friday morning and happy weekend! There’s never a dull moment in the Pure Michigan weather and it’s been an interesting week. Last weekend was very autumnal and then we spent the first half of the week tracking showers moving at us from the east instead of the west which is a little unusual. Here we are on the final workday of the week and it’s going to be a good one here around Metro Detroit as we start with more of that comfy air in the upper 50s to low 60s for anyone heading out early. Skies are mostly clear other than some of that patchy fog in some of our rural suburbs so be on the lookout. Most of you will be trouble free walking to work or hitting the road.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
fox2detroit.com

Northern Lights visible in Michigan Thursday

(FOX 2) - Northern Lights fans get ready, because Thursday is the best day to see the incredible display of greens and purples dance overhead in Michigan. While a mass ejection exploded from the sun's surface Tuesday, the energy it emitted won't show its true colors until Thursday night, when a strong geomagnetic storm is predicted to collide over the state's atmosphere.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy