3 juveniles were referred to the juvenile office after hundreds of dollars in damage was reported to vehicles on Monday. Lebanon Police responded to the 40th block of Drury Lane when the owners of vehicles on that street discovered that someone had cut their tires. During the investigation, officers learned that the tires on at least 5 vehicles had been cut with a pocket knife. The damaged vehicles were parked on Stanwood, Holly, and Drury Lane. The 12 and 13-year-old suspects were identified and the incidents were referred to the Juvenile Office.

LEBANON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO