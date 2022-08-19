Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One man killed, three others injured in boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cited the driver of the boat, Roy Jackson, for felony boating while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and misdemeanor operating a watercraft in a careless and imprudent manner, resulting in a crash. One man is killed and three others are injured...
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
kjluradio.com
UTV accident involving Steelville man ends with serious injuries & citation for drunk driving
A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a UTV crash in southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Austin Halbert, 30, of Steelville , was riding in a UTV near the town of Lesterville Sunday night when the driver ran off the side of a road and overturned, ejecting both men.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man seriously injured in head-on crash with semi in southwest Missouri
A Laclede County suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Colliler, 40, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway 5 in Wright County Friday afternoon when he hit a semi nearly head-on. The patrol says Colliler crossed the centerline and struck the front of the oncoming semi.
kjluradio.com
Two men now in custody for fatal weekend shooting in Columbia
Two men are arrested for a fatal weekend shooting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department reports the suspects are Loyal Martell, 22, of Holts Summit, and Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville. Martell was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Dudley was arrested for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action.
myozarksonline.com
Two Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash in Wright County
Two motorists were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 5, two miles north of Grovespring. The highway patrol says a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by 40-year-old David M. Colliler of Lebanon crossed the highway centerline and struck the front of a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer rig, driven by 71-year-old Jerry L. Friend of Hartville.
abc17news.com
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
Dixon man hurt after motorcycle crash in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Thursday morning to a motorcycle crash in Maries County that left a man with serious injuries. The crash happened on State Highway N about 9 miles north of Dixon around 7:15 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jacob E. Stoneking, 21, of Dixon, was thrown The post Dixon man hurt after motorcycle crash in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
JCPD to participate in sober driving campaign, DWI saturation event planned
The Jefferson City Police Department is taking part in a national campaign aimed at curbing drunk driving. The Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started August 19 and ends on Labor Day. This Saturday, August 27, the department will participate in the Saturation Saturday event. Extra officers will be on duty, looking for impaired drivers.
California Man Injured in Henry County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
KYTV
MoDOT working to find more information on Sunrise Beach sinkhole
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews worked Thursday to find more information on the sinkhole in Sunrise Beach. MoDOT Area Engineer Danny Roeger said crews were adding sensors underground that will help determine what is underground. “It’s just a common sinkhole that that exists in karst soil properties, where...
KYTV
Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
krcgtv.com
Drug search warrant nets 56 grams of meth in Laclede County
The Laclede County Sheriff on Thursday arrested two people after executing a search warrant for drugs. Deputies, with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Lebanon Police Department executed the warrant on Amy Drive in Lebanon. During the search, they found 56 grams of...
kwos.com
The sinkhole that ate Sunrise Beach!
Watch out for the sinkhole if you’re driving in Sunrise Beach. The sinkhole opened up in front of a landscaping company along State Road TT. The hole is 24 feet deep and is forcing crews to shut down one lane so they call fill it in.
myozarksonline.com
Search warrant on Amy Drive
2 people are facing possible charges following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol. On Thursday law enforcement served a search warrant on Amy Drive and reportedly seized nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, several items related to the delivery of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody with charges pending. A 61-year-old man was released at the scene with charges pending.
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Juveniles suspected of property damage
3 juveniles were referred to the juvenile office after hundreds of dollars in damage was reported to vehicles on Monday. Lebanon Police responded to the 40th block of Drury Lane when the owners of vehicles on that street discovered that someone had cut their tires. During the investigation, officers learned that the tires on at least 5 vehicles had been cut with a pocket knife. The damaged vehicles were parked on Stanwood, Holly, and Drury Lane. The 12 and 13-year-old suspects were identified and the incidents were referred to the Juvenile Office.
kjluradio.com
Man, woman detained after drugs are found in home in Lebanon
A man and a woman are facing charges after officers find drugs in a home in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says a search warrant was served at a home in the area of Amy Drive last night. The police department was joined by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group.
kwos.com
63 road rage incident leads to charges
A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
