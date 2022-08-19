Rock Valley, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, August 17th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:25 p.m., 48-year-old Mary Schortzmen of Rock Valley, was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition eastbound on 310th Street. The report says she slowed to turn left onto a residential driveway. They tell us that 40-year-old Justin Soodsma of Orange City was driving a 2015 Nissan van also eastbound on 310th Street behind Schortzmen and struck the Schortzmen Ford.

