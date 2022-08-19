Read full article on original website
Related
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Tom Green County Health Department
Shortly after reporting the death of a single patient from COVID-19, the City of San Angelo reported the death of one more patient on August 22, 2022.
Get Out Alive: Surviving an Active Shooter event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. LawShield is hosting a free event to help individuals become equipped with the skills to survive an active shooter. U.S. LawShield said, “If you ever find yourself experiencing the nightmare of an active shooter situation, you don’t have to be a helpless victim or an easy target.” During this event, […]
What to do in San Angelo: August 22 through August 28
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here is what’s happening in San Angelo during the week of August 22, 2022, until August 28, 2022. Monday, August 22 A Texas Tribute Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter will be celebrating the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute is an exclusive event […]
SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 19, 2022
New positive cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Tom Green County. Read the latest report from the City of San Angelo to learn more.
Vandals Intentionally Destroy Green at Bentwood Country Club
SAN ANGELO — The Bentwood Country Club is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to who destroyed the green on hole No. 6. overnight. According to the club’s Facebook page, on Aug. 21, staff discovered that the green on hole 6 had been completely destroyed.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 21, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Joshua Bogue, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday,...
San Angelo LIVE!
More Rain & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of the Concho Valley Throughout the Week
SAN ANGELO – Showers and thunderstorms moved across West Central Texas over the weekend dumping enough rain to cause flooding in the Permian Basin, the Big Country and along the I-10 corridor but San Angelo for the most part remained dry. There were brief showers but nothing like the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Trailer House Fire Shuts Down Traffic on MLK Blvd. Sunday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO — A stove top fire in a single wide trailer house shut down a portion of Martin Luther King Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to our reporter on scene, on Aug. 21 at around 5 p.m., firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of MLK BLVD. for the report of a fire. Scanner reports indicated that the fire was allegedly coming from the stove of the mobile home.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Habitual Criminal Sent to Prison
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson joins Matt Trammell to take about the Fall Sweep Event that Keep San Angelo Beautiful is hosting. Also, a San Angelo woman has been arrested for shooting a man in the leg, a habitual criminal its going to prison for stealing a cop car, San Angelo received some much needed rain, and a scary rollover crash along north 277 sends one to the hospital.
PACT Act passed by Biden assists veterans
SAN ANGELO, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act to strengthen healthcare and benefits for America's veterans and their survivors. Luis Martinez, Assistant Director of the San Angelo Veteran Affairs, says older and newer generations of the armed forces joined together to get Biden to pass the PACT Act.
Summer drought impacting West Texas water wells
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The summer drought has made water supply from wells tougher for homeowners both inside and outside of their homes. More than 43 million Americans rely on private wells as their source of water in their homes. Homeowner Jaxine Boling says the summer drought has affected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Angelo LIVE!
Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
Angelo State University: Fall 2022 Academic Calendar
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last week, we wrote out the academic calendar of every public school district that we serve in the Concho Valley. In the midst of a particular university’s Rambunctious Week, we were reminded that there are 10,000+ students down the way from us, so why not serve them too? Below will be […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Concho Valley Live: CVCAA Burrito Standoff continues!
The Burrito Standoff will end on August 28, 2022. Six Mexican restaurants across San Angelo will have a featured burrito on their menu for two weeks only. People can try all the different burritos, vote for their favorites, and be entered to win a prize!. The CVCAA says this fundraiser...
Aggravated Kidnapping: Farmer John breaks in through back window
On August 15th Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call from a female stating "Help me", "Help me"' and "He's trying to kill me".
Beto O'Rourke visits San Angelo during campaign tour
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texans traveled from near and far to hear from gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in San Angelo. "We're excited to meet Beto, though. We've heard a bunch about him. He's not going to stop at our little town in memory. So we decided to drive 65 miles to see him today,” supporter Arcilia Cardenas said.
Sonora students arrive to school with unique transportation
SONORA, Texas — Sonora Independent School District students participated in the "Anything but a Car" event Wednesday to bring in the first day of school. From golf carts to wheelchairs, some students from grades 7-12 participated in the day where they were able to arrive at school on the mode of transportation of their choice and put whatever creative spin on it they wanted.
Covid-19 Infections & Hospitalizations in San Angelo Remain Low
SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 infections & Hospitalizations in Tom Green County seem to be on the decline again. Below is the weekly COVID report: Weekly COVID-19 report: 8.13.22-8.19.22 Total cases over last seven days: 328 Saturday: 39 cases/12 hospitalizations Sunday: 59 cases/13 hospitalizations Monday: 33 cases/14 hospitalizations Tuesday: 51 cases/14 hospitalizations Wednesday: 55 cases/14 hospitalizations Thursday: 45 cases/12 hospitalizations Friday: 46 cases/14 hospitalizations
Where's the Beef? McDonald's Testing a New Big Mac
NEW YORK – McDonald's will begin testing a chicken version of the iconic Big Mac in the United States soon after the creation was a big hit in the United Kingdom recently. Beginning later this month, the burger chain is testing the fan favorite at select restaurants in Miami for a limited time. The Chicken Big Mac is similar to its meaty sibling, however it replaces the two burgers with two tempura chicken patties. Of course, it also includes the signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese. In a statement, McDonald's said that it's "always looking to…
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0