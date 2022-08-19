ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concho County, TX

KLST/KSAN

Get Out Alive: Surviving an Active Shooter event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. LawShield is hosting a free event to help individuals become equipped with the skills to survive an active shooter. U.S. LawShield said, “If you ever find yourself experiencing the nightmare of an active shooter situation, you don’t have to be a helpless victim or an easy target.” During this event, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What to do in San Angelo: August 22 through August 28

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here is what’s happening in San Angelo during the week of August 22, 2022, until August 28, 2022. Monday, August 22 A Texas Tribute Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter will be celebrating the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute is an exclusive event […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 21, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Joshua Bogue, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
#Charity
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Trailer House Fire Shuts Down Traffic on MLK Blvd. Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO — A stove top fire in a single wide trailer house shut down a portion of Martin Luther King Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to our reporter on scene, on Aug. 21 at around 5 p.m., firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of MLK BLVD. for the report of a fire. Scanner reports indicated that the fire was allegedly coming from the stove of the mobile home.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Habitual Criminal Sent to Prison

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson joins Matt Trammell to take about the Fall Sweep Event that Keep San Angelo Beautiful is hosting. Also, a San Angelo woman has been arrested for shooting a man in the leg, a habitual criminal its going to prison for stealing a cop car, San Angelo received some much needed rain, and a scary rollover crash along north 277 sends one to the hospital.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

PACT Act passed by Biden assists veterans

SAN ANGELO, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act to strengthen healthcare and benefits for America's veterans and their survivors. Luis Martinez, Assistant Director of the San Angelo Veteran Affairs, says older and newer generations of the armed forces joined together to get Biden to pass the PACT Act.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Summer drought impacting West Texas water wells

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The summer drought has made water supply from wells tougher for homeowners both inside and outside of their homes. More than 43 million Americans rely on private wells as their source of water in their homes. Homeowner Jaxine Boling says the summer drought has affected...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University: Fall 2022 Academic Calendar

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last week, we wrote out the academic calendar of every public school district that we serve in the Concho Valley. In the midst of a particular university’s Rambunctious Week, we were reminded that there are 10,000+ students down the way from us, so why not serve them too? Below will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Concho Valley Live: CVCAA Burrito Standoff continues!

The Burrito Standoff will end on August 28, 2022. Six Mexican restaurants across San Angelo will have a featured burrito on their menu for two weeks only. People can try all the different burritos, vote for their favorites, and be entered to win a prize!. The CVCAA says this fundraiser...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Beto O'Rourke visits San Angelo during campaign tour

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texans traveled from near and far to hear from gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in San Angelo. "We're excited to meet Beto, though. We've heard a bunch about him. He's not going to stop at our little town in memory. So we decided to drive 65 miles to see him today,” supporter Arcilia Cardenas said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Sonora students arrive to school with unique transportation

SONORA, Texas — Sonora Independent School District students participated in the "Anything but a Car" event Wednesday to bring in the first day of school. From golf carts to wheelchairs, some students from grades 7-12 participated in the day where they were able to arrive at school on the mode of transportation of their choice and put whatever creative spin on it they wanted.
SONORA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections & Hospitalizations in San Angelo Remain Low

SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 infections & Hospitalizations in Tom Green County seem to be on the decline again.   Below is the weekly COVID report: Weekly COVID-19 report: 8.13.22-8.19.22 Total cases over last seven days: 328 Saturday: 39 cases/12 hospitalizations Sunday: 59 cases/13 hospitalizations Monday: 33 cases/14 hospitalizations Tuesday: 51 cases/14 hospitalizations Wednesday: 55 cases/14 hospitalizations Thursday: 45 cases/12 hospitalizations Friday: 46 cases/14 hospitalizations
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Where's the Beef? McDonald's Testing a New Big Mac

NEW YORK – McDonald's will begin testing a chicken version of the iconic Big Mac in the United States soon after the creation was a big hit in the United Kingdom recently.   Beginning later this month, the burger chain is testing the fan favorite at select restaurants in Miami for a limited time. The Chicken Big Mac is similar to its meaty sibling, however it replaces the two burgers with two tempura chicken patties. Of course, it also includes the signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese. In a statement, McDonald's said that it's "always looking to…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

