Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Lake County News
Point fire leads to evacuations near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to stop a Saturday evening fire near Lower Lake. The Point fire was first reported just before 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Point Lakeview Road near Highway 29. Firefighters at the scene later put the fire closer to the area...
kymkemp.com
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE
There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans and the County of Mendocino to Host Clean California Free Large Item ‘Dump Week’ Event in Covelo
Caltrans, the County of Mendocino, Solid Wastes of Willits, Round Valley Indian Tribes, and the Round Valley Area Municipal Advisory Council will host a free large item Dump Week where residents can properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items. This Dump Week event is made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
northbaystageandscreen.com
North Bay playwright inspired by Petaluma homeless encampment
For many people, when they drive past a homeless encampment or encounter a hungry person asking for spare cash, they quickly choose from a very short list of actions: looking the other way, offering help, writing letters to public officials or making a mental note to “do something” in the future.
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Mountain Lion spotted wandering around Rohnert Park neighborhood
ROHNERT PARK -- Startled residents called Rohnert Park police early Thursday reporting a mountain lion wandering through their neighborhood near Country Club Drive.In a news release, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers started receiving calls about sightings in the area of Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club Drive and Snyder Lane at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood, but did not see the mountain lion. They urged residents in the area to watch for small pets and children, to not feed deer and to never approach a mountain lion.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers additional tips. People...
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
ksro.com
Amy’s Kitchen Facility in Santa Rosa Gets Fined for Violations
Safety issues were found at an Amy’s Kitchen facility. Over 13 health and safety violations were found by Cal/OSHA inspectors at the Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa production plant, resulting in $25,000 in fines. Three violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” That could harm workers by pulling their hands or clothing into exposed machinery. The company is contesting the fines with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety for Amy’s Kitchen, telling KQED they were “technical violations of the code.” Amy’s Kitchen facilities have accumulated over $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
mendofever.com
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Andy,’ ‘Bear’ and ‘Betsy’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has many great dogs waiting to be adopted by new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
Road closures in downtown Cotati
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Some roads will be closed in downtown Cotati Saturday and Sunday and motorists should allow extra time or use alternate routes, police said. The road closures are taking place in the area of La Plaza Park for the city’s Accordion Festival, according to police. Motorists should expect travel through the downtown […]
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:19 a.m.] Car Crash Causes Wildfire West of Willits
About 11:13 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Hwy 20 west of Willits at mile marker 27.23, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash is believed to have caused a wildfire which had spread to cover three to five acres by 11:46 p.m. The Incident Commander reports that the fire is spreading slowly.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Shepherds, Great Pyrenees and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s shelter is filled with a big array of dogs needing to be adopted. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of catahoula leopard dog, chow chow, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
