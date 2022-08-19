ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Mashed

Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Are In An Uproar Over Its Mini Beef Tacos

With Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Taco Bueno setting up shop in practically every part of the U.S., it's easy to take the fast food route when in the mood for a tortilla-wrapped lunch. But Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos, tiny taco treats that only call for an air fryer, oven, or microwave to prepare (per BecomeBetty.com), can offer another answer for those looking for a quick way to solve their taco cravings.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering

Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
The Independent

Video shows horrific moment Taco Bell manager throws boiling water at dissatisfied customers

Video footage showing the moment a Taco Bell manager in Dallas allegedly threw boiling water on two customers has been released as part of a $1m lawsuit against the fast food chain.Plaintiffs Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old niece, identified by her initials CT, say they “suffered severe burns and trauma” in the 17 June incident, first reported by WFAA.According to the lawsuit, the pair entered the Taco Bell in North Dallas after staff twice prepared their $30 drive-thru order incorrectly.Their attorneys, high-profile civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Grinke, claimed they were then locked in the restaurant and...
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
TheStreet

Could Chic-fil-A's Breakfast Menu Change Anger Its Customers?

People love Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chicken chain has used a relatively limited menu that leans heavily on its signature fried-chicken patty to become not just popular but loved. Other fast-food chains are popular -- think McDonald's (MCD) and fried chicken rival Popeyes. But consumers view those brands in different ways....
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
Allrecipes.com

Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take

Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Allrecipes.com

Why Are McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So Good?

If there's one thing children and adults alike can't resist, it's a Chicken McNugget. Maybe it's the clever name, the crispy outer shell, or the juicy chicken inside that keeps us ordering McDonald's chicken nuggets. Whatever it is, we can't imagine chicken nuggets not being available on the menu — but the truth is, they originally weren't.
LADbible

McDonald's responds to claims its burgers are shrinking

We've all heard about chocolate bars getting smaller over the years, but what about burgers?. I know, it had never really crossed my mind either, but there's some people out there who think there is a big conspiracy going on at McDonald's. Rumours began doing the rounds when someone compared...
Mashed

The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza

When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.
Popculture

Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers

Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

