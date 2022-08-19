Read full article on original website
DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police
Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Georgia Running Back Reportedly Sidelined With Injury
Two weeks away from commencing its title defense, Georgia will hope to avoid setbacks while preparing for the season. However, the Bulldogs left Saturday's second scrimmage at less than full strength. According to DawgNation's Mike Griffith, running back Andrew Paul limped off the field with an apparent injury. The team...
ESPN
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez bothered by in-game fireworks, hospitalized in Atlanta area
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez felt ill on the field, exited abruptly and was transported to a local hospital during Friday night's game against the Braves in Atlanta. Speaking after his team's 6-2 loss, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez had shortness of breath, which was made worse by the smoke in the air after the Braves shot off fireworks at Truist Park.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL・
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
247Sports
Georgia RB Andrew Paul tears ACL in training camp
Georgia freshman running back Andrew Paul suffered a torn ACL during the Bulldogs’ scrimmage Saturday, according to Dawgs247. Paul is a three-star recruit out of Dallas Parish Episcopal School and was the No. 42 ranked running back in the recruiting class of 2022. The 6-foot, 220-pound Paul was a...
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Longo's incredible tag ends Giants' wild win, snaps skid
The Giants snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday at Coors Field. After blowing two separate multi-run leads, the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 in a wild 11-inning game. The game ended on an incredible play by Evan...
NBC Sports
Rockies' McMahon 'retiring' glove after bizarre error vs. Giants
From grand slams to game-winning tags, the Giants' 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies in extra innings had it all. Included in all the mayhem was something that is rarely, if ever, seen: a ball going through a glove. In the top of the second inning on Sunday at Coors...
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
NBC Sports
Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game
Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
NBC Sports
Wood, Giants haunted by Arenado trade in third straight loss
For eight years, Nolan Arenado tormented the Giants. On Friday night at Coors Field, one of the prospects the Colorado Rockies acquired in that blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Cardinals 18 months ago picked up where the All-Star third baseman left off. Elehuris Montero crushed two homers off Alex...
NBC Sports
Tuesday? Wednesday? It’s almost showtime for Bryce Harper
That's when Bryce Harper should embark on the final leg of his journey back to the Phillies' starting lineup. Sidelined since suffering a broken left thumb on June 25, Harper has been taking batting practice on the field at Citizens Bank Park for a week. He is scheduled to do so again Monday. After that, it'll be off to the minor leagues -- likely Triple A Lehigh Valley, according to manager Rob Thomson -- for some competitive at-bats.
NBC Sports
Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee
One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd preseason game
CLEVELAND — The Eagles are leaving Ohio after two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday. The Eagles won 21-20, but the week was about getting better and evaluating the roster. The Eagles will be heading to Miami this week for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations: 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
