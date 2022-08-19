ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey tennis sweeps in DeWitt, Mackinaw volleyball wins opener

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
DEWITT — The Petoskey boys’ tennis team got in a quad match Thursday at DeWitt, where they also met Haslett and Flushing.

The Northmen didn’t just meet up, but they also swept, with wins in all three matches.

Petoskey’s singles lineup stood out the most on the day, with a combined 11-1 record across the three matches.

SINGLES: No. 1 Evan Rindfusz, def. Haslett, 6-3, 6-3; lost to Flushing, 6-1, 10-7; def. DeWitt, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 Luke Washington, def. Has 6-0, 7-6; def. Flush 6-0, 6-1; def. DeW 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 Elijah Rindfusz, def. Has 6-0, 6-0; def. Flush 6-0, 6-0; def. DeW 6-0, 6-2. No. 4 Collin Brantly, def. Has 6-1, 6-2; def. Flush 7-5, 6-1; def. DeW 6-1, 6-7.

DOUBLES: No. 1 Brian Tang/Nate Thomas lost to Haslett 6-1, 6-0; def. Flushing 6-0, 6-0; def. DeWitt 6-3, 6-6(6). No. 2 Caleb Knickerbocker/Max Faulkner def. Has 6-4, 6-4; lost to Flush 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; def. DeW 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. No. 3 Luke Bailey/Ethan St. Clair def. Has 6-4, 6-1; def. Flush 6-0, 6-4; def. DeW 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. No. 4 William Rogier/Martin Howard lost to Has. 3-6, 7-5, 11-9; lost to Flush 6-3, 6-1; lost to DeW 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

Petoskey next traveled to a Traverse City Central hosted quad on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Mackinaw City 3, Maplewood 0

MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinaw City volleyball team got the season started off with a victory over Maplewood Baptist, winning games of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-15.

Marlie Postula led the way with 25 assists and went 14-of-14 on serves with three aces, while Madison Smith had 12 kills and a block.

Larissa Huffman added eight kills and four aces, Julia Sullivan had five kills and Grace Sroka had four aces.

Mackinaw will next head to a Sault Ste. Marie hosted tournament this Saturday, Aug. 20.

