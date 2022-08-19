ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human remains discovered

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago
A woman's remains were found last night in a field off McKinney Road, a police spokesman said.

Wichita Falls police responded at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of McKinney Road to investigate what a local resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, police public information officer, said in a media release Friday morning.

Officers arrived and discovered what appeared to be a homeless camp in which there was a decomposing body, Eipper said.

Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene, he said. After further investigation, detectives believe the body is a known 43-year-old woman.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, Eipper said. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation is on-going.

