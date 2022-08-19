ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach golfer Kevin Aylwin wins W. Florida Tour event (and $6,000, by the way)

By Staff Report
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
New Smyrna Beach’s Kevin Aylwin, beginning the final round in fifth place, shot 8-under-par 64 Thursday to win the West Florida Tour’s South Classic at Lake Jovita near Dade City.

Aylwin, who earned $6,000 for the win, survived an up-and-down opening round Wednesday that included nine birdies but also a double and triple-bogey.

Aylwin’s two-day total of 12-under 132 was one shot better than Winter Park’s Cristian DiMarco, who played 36 bogey-free holes. Kyler Tate, of Windermere, was solo third at 10 -under 134.

TIGER AT OPEN:Will Tiger Woods return? He'll cross that bridge when he gets to it | KEN WILLIS

Michael VanDerLaan (Naples) and Sean Jacklin (Bradenton) tied for fourth at 9-under 145. The Sarasota-based West Florida Tour returns to action next month with the Winter Haven Classic.

More info: WestFloridaGolfTour.com

