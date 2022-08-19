Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The best series rolling through NetflixWe've all said it. "I need a new show to watch." Sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode. Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting August 8:
10. "Manifest: Season 3"Hours watched: 18,070,000
9. "Manifest: Season 2"Hours watched: 18,720,000
8. "Keep Breathing: Limited Series"Hours watched: 20,920,000
7. "I Just Killed My Dad: Season 1"Hours watched: 26,190,000
6. "Manifest: Season 1"Hours watched: 28,430,000
5. "Virgin River: Season 4"Hours watched: 29,550,000
4. "Stranger Things 4"Hours watched: 35,310,000
3. "Locke & Key: Season 3"Hours watched: 38,440,000
2. "Never Have I Ever: Season 3"Hours watched: 55,010,000
1. "The Sandman: Season 1"Hours watched: 127,500,000
1
1
Comments / 0