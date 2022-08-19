Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

Look what Mr. Sandman brought us today. The Sandman just dropped a surprise bonus episode on Netflix, which could be enough to push the show back into the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list over the weekend. For now, it's at No. 2 (nothing to lose sleep over!) behind Never Have I Ever. The only new show on the list is High Heat, a telenovela about a man who becomes a firefighter to avenge his brother's death. That's telenovela bingo right there. Over on the movies list, a documentary called Inside the Mind of a Cat debuts at No. 8. It sounds like a 30 Rock gag, but it's real, and it's pretty interesting if you want to know what your cat really thinks of you.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO