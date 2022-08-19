Food, toys and donations needed: Ways to help in your community

Portsmouth Community Scholarships now accepting donations

PORTSMOUTH —In December 2019, the Portsmouth City Council approved the recommendations of the Trustees of the Trust Funds to consolidate several underfunded accounts into five, newly-created Portsmouth Community Scholarship Funds that combined accounts with fund balances too small to generate enough investment interest to make annual awards.s.

The Trustees of the Trust Funds have established five community scholarship funds in support of the following areas of scholastic accomplishment and educational and vocational aspirations: Portsmouth Community Scholarship – Arts; Portsmouth Community Scholarship – Athletics; Portsmouth Community Scholarship – Higher Education, Generally; Portsmouth Community Scholarship – Technology/Trades; Portsmouth Community Scholarship – Science, Technology, Engineering, Math.

These scholarships are open to all students who are Portsmouth residents, not just to students at Portsmouth High School. The Trustees of the Trusts Funds has established a secure portal on the City of Portsmouth website that allows individuals and businesses to donate conveniently to the community scholarship funds.

To make a donation to any of the Portsmouth Community Scholarship Funds through the secure donation portal on the City website, click on the “Make a Donation” button in the middle of the CityofPortsmouth.com homepage, or go directly to https://www.cityofportsmouth.com/city/trustees-trust-funds-scholarships and select the scholarship fund you wish to support. Donations may be made on the site by electronic check (no fee) or by credit card (the 2.9% fee goes to the service provider and is not retained by the City). Check donations may also be mailed to Portsmouth Community Scholarships c/o Trustees of the Trust Funds, City Hall, One Junkins Ave., Portsmouth NH 03801. Donors receive a letter confirming tax deductibility for the amount of their donations, to the extent of the law.

Dover400 is fundraising

DOVER — Dover400 is currently underway with two fundraising campaigns, “$400 for 400,” an effort to solicit 400 donors at $400 to celebrate Dover’s 400th Anniversary; and also “The 1623 Society” with membership available for a donation of $1623. All proceeds will support the activities planned throughout 2023. Donations may be sent to Dover400, 24 Chestnut St., Dover, NH 03820. For more information, please visit www.Dover400.org .

Portsmouth NH 400th, Inc. is fundraising

PORTSMOUTH – Deep into planning mode, the Portsmouth NH 400th Management Team members are paving the way to a vibrant community celebration next year and have started identifying Signature Events including a 400th Anniversary parade, a community dinner and a fall air show, along with Legacy Projects meant to make a statement about Portsmouth’s past, present and future.

Donations and sponsorships can be made via the online portal on the City website (click on the PNH400 logo at the top of the homepage, CityofPortsmouth.com ) and at the PNH400 website PortsmouthNH400.org . Portsmouth NH 400th Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization, so all donations are tax deductible to the extent the law allows. Check donations, made out to Portsmouth NH 400th, Inc. should be mailed to PNH400 at One Junkins Avenue, Box PNH400, Portsmouth NH 03801.

