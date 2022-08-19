At the Table newsletter: Food fest tickets. Hot BBQ collabs. New Sunday brunch. And crypto omakase?

Food fest tickets. Hot BBQ collab. New Sunday brunch. And crypto omakase?

Hot is the theme of today’s note – hot as in buzzy, as in barbecue and as in bold new concepts.

We’ll start with hot news from the coolest little food fest in Florida: The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kick off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11.

The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas and the Carolinas.

The new places include the soon-to-open Ela Curry Kitchen by chef Pushkar Marathe and the new Savor café at the Eau Palm Beach Resort.

The new experiences include a chef-driven Shabbat dinner at Aioli, a craft barbecue “Meat-Up” at Tropical Smokehouse, a lunch with father-and-son star chefs Larry and Marc Forgione at Café Chardonnay and a sunset wine tasting at the Eau Resort.

For the first time in three years, the festival’s grand-tasting finale returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach and will feature a slew of new restaurants, a reflection of the county’s expanding restaurant landscape.

Fest organizer David Sabin told me the event’s return to its most spacious home venue gives him the sense that the festival’s pre-pandemic strength will be restored this year.

“It’s hard to think we haven’t done the grand tasting there since 2019. But if there’s a common thread throughout the festival this year, it’s resilience,” says Sabin, who 11 years ago expanded the fest from a three-hour, Worth Avenue event to a multi-day extravaganza.

This year, the festival will stage nine events in Palm Beach, six in West Palm Beach, six in Palm Beach Gardens, two in Manalapan and one in Lantana. For festival and ticket information, visit PBFoodWineFest.com.

Hot as in barbecue

Here’s a new carnivore collab to put on your radar: The pit crew at Okeechobee Prime roadside barbecue will pop up at chef Lindsay Autry’s Regional restaurant on Wednesday for a smoky supper.

The night’s a la carte menu: A picnic plate featuring smoked sausages, deviled eggs, pimento cheese, boiled peanuts and pickles ($24), Okeechobee smoked prime brisket (half-pound, $18), pork baby back ribs ($20, $38), Eastern North Carolina pulled pork (half-pound, $18), all served with fresh cornbread and pickles. Plus, side dishes (three for $12) and desserts that include banana pudding ($10) and Southern peach galette with buttermilk ice cream ($12).

The collab dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. To reserve a spot, call 561-557-6460 or visit EatRegional.com.

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Carnivore collab, part 2: Remember that sold-out pig roast by Tropical Smokehouse and Cholo Soy tonight? Barbecue lovers may have a chance to enjoy the whole-hog feast by chefs Rick Mace and Clay Carnes after all – as an off-menu takeout option after 5 p.m. while supplies last tonight.

Mace, the former Café Boulud executive chef who opened Tropical Smokehouse in early 2021, made the announcement via Instagram video Thursday on his way to pick up the 180-pound, heritage pig in Orlando. He slow-roasted the hog through the night.

The $25 dinner will feature Mace’s Florida-inspired ‘cue and Carnes’ Ecuadorian-style cookout classics.

3815 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, 561-323-2573

Hot as in bold concepts

A group of “creatives who are looking to do something different” will open a Japanese-inspired, semi-private restaurant and social club with a cryptographic or non-fungible token (NFT) component in downtown West Palm Beach, according to a restaurant rep.

Vinyl Fish Club, expected to open in October in the Kurafuto restaurant space on Clematis Street and Dixie Highway, has been staging a series of speakeasy-type pop-ups.

The concept aims to be both vintage and mod. Vintage as in a vinyl listening lounge that’s combined with an omakase bar by acclaimed Japanese-born, New York chef Kazuo Yoshida. Mod as in the NFTs that come in the form of collectible art (and the hope it will increase in value) for members.

The one-time membership fee starts at $1,000, according to partner Jaclyn Milford. The NFT element means members get more than club perks – they get a collectible piece by street-pop artist Miguel Paredes.

More to come about his concept.

And a new buffet brunch

There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend.

The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).

The Sunday brunch, which is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last seating at 2:15 p.m.), costs $69 per adult, $29 per child (age 4 and younger eat for free). To reserve a spot, call 561-231-6100.

600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Have a delicious weekend!