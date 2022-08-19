Is It Parkinson's? These 10 Signs Could Tell

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Parkinson’s disease can be hard for the average person to identify, but 10 warning signs may offer an early clue that you or a loved one may be developing the disease.

The Parkinson’s Foundation suggests being aware of the signs , while knowing that having any one of them doesn’t mean the disease is present.

Tremor — such as in a finger, thumb, hand or chin — can suggest Parkinson’s, though it can also be a side effect of stress, injury, medication or a lot of exercise.

Parkinson’s can also cause a change in handwriting known as micrographia, where letter sizes become smaller and words more crowded.

People with Parkinson’s can also thrash around in sleep, something a spouse may notice.

Sense of smell may diminish with foods like bananas, dill pickles or licorice. Of course, viruses, including cold, flu and COVID-19 can also affect sense of smell.

Another possible sign of Parkinson’s is stiffness in the body, arms and legs. A person’s arms may no longer swing in a typical fashion or feet may feel like they’re “stuck to the floor.” Some other health conditions, such as arthritis, can also cause stiffness.

A change in voice may signal Parkinson’s. It may become softer, breathy or hoarse.

Another sign is “facial masking,” in which a person’s face looks serious, depressed or mad but doesn’t match their mood. But some medicines can also cause a person to have a serious look or stare.

Constipation, dizziness or fainting, and stooping or hunching when a person is standing are three additional signs of Parkinson’s disease.

If you have more than one of these symptoms, the Parkinson’s Foundation suggests talking with a doctor about the possibility of Parkinson’s disease .

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on Parkinson’s disease .

SOURCE: Parkinson’s Foundation, news release, August 2022

