Dennison, OH

Dennison downtown revitalization moves forward

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

DENNISON ― Village Council approved the purchase of 14 decorative street light poles for Grant Street as part of a major downtown revitalization project on Thursday.

Ohio Traffic and Lighting Solutions of Columbus will supply the posts at a cost of $43,162. They will have the capacity to hold flower planters and banners, Mayor Greg DiDonato said.

The poles are being replaced as part of an AEP Ohio pilot program. The village will pay the price difference between the cost of standard poles and the decorative versions.

In a related matter, DiDonato told council the village has received a $35,000 grant from the Rosenberry Foundation of Dover toward the expected $72,000 cost for new trash cans, planters, benches and street markers.

He said the village has received $171,000 from the Appalachian Regional Coalition for additional storm sewer and sidewalk upgrades.

State funding for sewer systems

State funding will allow the village to address some issues below the streetscape. A $443,300 grant was awarded for correcting potential cross-connections between the sanitary and storm sewer systems and replacing existing storm sewers along Grant Street from Fourth Street to Stillwater Creek.

That grant and an additional $50,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will allow the village to improve Grant Street by completing the repairs to the storm sewer, resurfacing the road, making sidewalk repairs and installing the new street lighting.

In other action at Thursday's meeting, council:

  • Heard that students in grades sixth through 12 will help with the cleanup planned for Sept. 22 in Dennison and Uhrichsville.
  • Learned the village paid a $1,000 deductible for damage to the fire department garage in the spring. The accident occurred when a tanker was enroute to an emergency call. Insurance paid the rest of the repair cost.
  • Agreed to pay $1,500 for damage done to the Dennison Railroad Festival garage due to fire truck storage. Part of the concrete floor cracked, DiDonato said.
  • Agreed to donate $500 to the LoveTusc sculpture project.
  • Learned that customers participating in the village's electric aggregation project have saved approximately $92,000, according to a representative from Trebel Energy, Larry Taylor. The village may place a gas customer aggregation proposal on the 2023 primary election ballot.
  • Authorized the mayor to apply to the Ohio Public Works Commission for $351,000 for paving

Council's next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 15 in Village Hall.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dennison downtown revitalization moves forward

Comments / 0

 

