Chilton County High School outlasted Bibb County High School on the road in the Tigers 2022 season opener 30-24 on Aug. 19. Leading 23-8 at halftime, Chilton County commanded much of the first half. However, Bibb County came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Quarterback John Downs found Colby Collums for a 55-yard touchdown connection to make it 23-16 after the successful two-point conversion.

BIBB COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO