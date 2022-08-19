Read full article on original website
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Evening Lions Club honors memory of Wayne McKinnon
The Clanton Evening Lions Club awarded its Pillar of the Community to the McKinnon family on Aug. 20 in memory of Wayne McKinnon. The award was presented to his wife Lynn, son Mark and grandson Evan. Club member Frank Daniel said the award is given to “an outstanding civic leader”...
Clanton Advertiser
County volleyball rolls on into week two
The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Aug. 25-31. Aug. 25: vs. Prattville Christian at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25: vs. LAMP at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30: @ Jemison at 5:30 p.m. Jemison High School. Aug. 25: vs. Corner at 4 p.m.
Clanton Advertiser
All six Chilton County football teams in action this week
The following are the football schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Aug. 25-31. Aug. 25: vs. Jemison at 7 p.m. Aug. 25: @ Chilton County at 7 p.m. Aug. 26: @ Prattville Christian at 7 p.m. Isabella High School. Aug. 26: vs. Maplesville at 7...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers get big road win over Bibb County
Chilton County High School outlasted Bibb County High School on the road in the Tigers 2022 season opener 30-24 on Aug. 19. Leading 23-8 at halftime, Chilton County commanded much of the first half. However, Bibb County came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Quarterback John Downs found Colby Collums for a 55-yard touchdown connection to make it 23-16 after the successful two-point conversion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville falls to Meek in season opener
Maplesville High School fell 36-12 to Meek High School on the road on Aug. 19 in the Red Devils 2022 season opener. Maplesville jumped out in front as Jakavian Jackson scampered 49 yards for a touchdown just before the end of the first quarter to make it 6-0 after the failed point after attempt.
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena gets opener win over Central Coosa
In 2021, Verbena High School missed out on the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs by just a hair. In 2022, the Red Devils are determined to get there and began their quest with a 36-8 road win over Central of Coosa County on Aug. 19. The Verbena defense got things...
Comments / 0