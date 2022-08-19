ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

brproud.com

K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
NEW IBERIA, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery

Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
RESERVE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Porch pirates caught on camera, wanted by APSO

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of taking delivered packages from a Prairieville home’s porch. The sheriff’s office said the two accused thieves were caught on camera. To view the surveillance footage, click here. 49 million Americans...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles

DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting at Brother's Food Mart in Harvey, woman admits obstructing justice

The girlfriend of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brother's Food Mart in Harvey has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Ayanna Sims, 21, of Marrero was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on Thursday and ordered by Judge Stephen Enright Jr. of Louisiana's 24th Judicial District Court to serve three years of active probation, according to court records.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Missing man found dead near Houma

According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
HOUMA, LA
WGNO

Attorneys file lawsuit against OJJ

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Friday against Governor John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates from Bridge City to Angola. After multiple escapes this year, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano said that is the wrong decision. “Bridge City’s backyard […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

