brproud.com
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
L'Observateur
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
brproud.com
BRPD arrests Louisiana man after searches unearth crack cocaine, marijuana and weapons
MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Dr. ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero. Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the...
brproud.com
Police chase through “highways and fields” ends with arrest of Louisiana man
NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – Phillip Evans Landry, 21, of Napoleonville, was arrested over the weekend after failing to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. That deputy allegedly saw Landry driving recklessly in Plattenville. A traffic stop was initiated but Landry allegedly...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of going double the speed limit while two times over legal alcohol limit
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazzi Gregory, 23, of Larose, was arrested after a traffic stop was initiated on Louisiana Highway 309. The traffic stop was made by a Louisiana State Police trooper around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. Gregory was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when the...
brproud.com
Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
brproud.com
Porch pirates caught on camera, wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of taking delivered packages from a Prairieville home’s porch. The sheriff’s office said the two accused thieves were caught on camera. To view the surveillance footage, click here. 49 million Americans...
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
brproud.com
Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles
DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
brproud.com
LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
Million dollar bail set for Houma man facing rape charge
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs have arrested a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting at Brother's Food Mart in Harvey, woman admits obstructing justice
The girlfriend of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brother's Food Mart in Harvey has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Ayanna Sims, 21, of Marrero was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on Thursday and ordered by Judge Stephen Enright Jr. of Louisiana's 24th Judicial District Court to serve three years of active probation, according to court records.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 18, 2022
There were several arrests yesterday in Lafourche Parish.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week
One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
Missing man found dead near Houma
According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
NOLA.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire after armed burglar tries to enter his vehicle in Old Metairie: JPSO
An off-duty Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy working a security detail in Old Metairie shot at an armed person who tried to enter his vehicle early Friday morning, according to the department. Investigators don't know whether the suspected burglar was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of...
Attorneys file lawsuit against OJJ
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Friday against Governor John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates from Bridge City to Angola. After multiple escapes this year, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano said that is the wrong decision. “Bridge City’s backyard […]
