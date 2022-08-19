ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Food & Wine Festival will Rock Your Tacos again and adds a wurst-themed kickoff

By Michael Barnes, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBg8X_0hNVwBjd00

The 11th iteration of the Austin Food & Wine Festival, the weekend-long fandango that cemented the city's reputation as a gustatory destination, returns Nov. 4-6 to Vic Mathias Shores in the shadow of the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

Put together by C3 and Food & Wine Magazine, the fest includes themed events, such as the competitive Rock Your Taco night and the new Wurst Weekend Kickoff. (Look out New Braunfels, we're coming for you and Wurst Fest. Kidding. Yours is still the best family-themed wurst fest.)

You can also linger at the Pit Fire chomping on nibbles licked by live flames. Split the rest of your time between expert cooking shows and chats, along with the centerpiece sampling tents that feature solid and liquid delectables from dozens of your favorite cooks.

Advice from a veteran — take it slow and easy. It's not a competition.

Celebrity chefs will be thick on the ground. Tim Love of Lonesome Dove and Jesse Herman of Koko's reign over the Bavarian-themed kick-off on Nov. 4 night with all things porky — brats, sausages, beer and wine.

Among the contestants at Rock Your Taco on the evening of Nov. 5 will be Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley (Foreign and Domestic), Shion Aikawa (Tatsu-ya), Tiffany Derry (Roots Southern Table) and Steve McHugh (Cured).

John Chan (Chan Hospitality), Diego Galicia and Rico Torres (Mixtli), and Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde Restaurant) are among the chefs who will conduct public demos. Around the Fire Pit will be Sonya Coté (Hillside Farmacy), Jessie Kuykendall (Milpa, Ocho) and Shota Nakajima (Banzai Teriyaki, Taku).

The expansive chef showcases will include dozens of reps from Alma Alcocer (El Alma) to Kristina Zhoa (Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar).

As one might guess, this is an excellent way to plan your meals out during the next year.

More veteran advice: You won't get to all of them. Don't sweat it.

Several different types of passes — One Day, The Weekender and VIP All-In — go on sale at 10 am. Aug. 19 at www.austinfoodandwinefestival.com/tickets. See the full lineup there as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds to close its doors after 38 years, UT students reflect

As Adrian Tristán walks through a labyrinth of Victorian-era dresses, leather jackets and colorful wigs, his eyes rake over wall-to-wall clothing racks and mask- and hat-wearing mannequin heads that fill Austin’s beloved costume shop Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds. When the government sophomore first explored the store on a trip to Austin after getting accepted to UT, he said Lucy in Disguise was one of his first stops.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Live Music in Round Rock

Family Fun Nights at Yonders Point w/ Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department. http://www.roundrocktexas.gov/…/friday-fun-nights-at…. 9:30p Danny Smith & Mikey Gammon, Rockey’s Piano Bar. Saturday, August 20, 2022. 6:05p The Spazmatics post game concert, Round Rock Express/Dell Diamond. 6p Jack Ingram, Gary Allan, Round Rock Amp. 6:30pm Wm. Barrett...
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
travelnoire.com

Get Your Brunch On At These Six Black- Owned Eateries in Austin, Texas

If there’s one thing about Texas, the portions are generous and Mexican cuisine and BBQ are king. The lively city of Austin has both of these and so much more. According to Eater Austin, “the ample selection of excellent Tex-Mex and barbecue is a given at this point. But not everyone knows that this is the city where everyone tests out ideas with food trucks, which pop up every which way to see what dishes really stick enough to expand with their own physical restaurants. The city also takes pride in sourcing locally, despite the heat and levels of drought Central Texas often faces. It all fuses together to create that specific oh-so-very Austin brand of eating and drinking.”
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Tacos#Will Rock#Food Drink#Food Wine Magazine#Wurst Fest#Lonesome Dove#Bavarian#Rock Your Taco
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Warby Parker to open third Austin location Aug. 20

For the grand opening, Warby Parker will be offering "Nice To See You" tote bags while supplies last. (Courtesy Warby Parker) Warby Parker, a New York-based eyeglasses store, is opening its third Austin location Aug. 20. The new location will offer eye exams, a full selection of sun and optical lenses, and Warby Parker’s new brand of daily-use contact lenses. The store will also feature artwork from Austinite Emily Eisenhart. Warby Parker's new store is located in Central Park at 4001 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. 888-492-729. www.warbyparker.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Millie at the Austin Animal Center

Millie is a five-month-old lab mix with a love for chairs, benches and couches, so she's perfect for a person that loves to cuddle on the couch, says Austin Animal Center. She walks well with a leash and is already crate trained.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock Ranks High in Multiple ‘Best Of’ Lists

We all know Round Rock rocks, but now it’s official – again. Niche, a company dedicated to connecting people to their future “schools, neighborhoods and workplaces,” has listed Round Rock among the best cities in America to live, buy a house, raise a family and receive a top public school education.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy