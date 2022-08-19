ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bully Ray Comments On How To Deal With Heat Between CM Punk and Adam Page

This past Wednesday, CM Punk presented an unplanned challenge to Adam Page on Dynamite without informing AEW and therefore the unscheduled Page did not appear in response. This backstage heat and the conflict resulting from it garnered commentary from Bully Ray when he appeared alongside Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights and listen to the full eopisode below.
Chris Jericho Reveals Request Tony Khan Declined When He Turned Heel

Chris Jericho has entertained audiences all across the world over the last three decades and reinvented himself countless times. However, that doesn't necessarily mean his ideas are always green-lit by management. "When I turned heel and the Jericho Appreciation Society was born, Rich Ward actually came up with a remix...
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.19.22

What’s good you kind people out there! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday which means it’s time for another edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Hope your week has been good and you’re staying hydrated in this scorching weather! Been taking it easy at my end gearing up to return to classes for the semester as one of my classes is on Sociology. Besides that I sat down with my good friend Julian Cannon of Digiday.com and The Knockturnal to talk about the series finale of BETTER CALL SAUL. If you haven’t checked out my chat with him you can do so by clicking here. For now…LET’S TALK RAMPAGE!
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown

If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
AEW Tag Team Repackaged and Former WWE Star Debuts at Dark Tapings

The team that was previously known as Bear Country has been repackaged. JT Davidson will now serve as their manager, and they will go by the name The Iron Savages. Below are photos showing their new look. Former WWE star Westin Blake also made his debut at today’s tapings. He...
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock

Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face

The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
Eddie Kingston Hated All His Matches With Top AEW Star

Eddie Kingston is one of AEW's most popular wrestlers. He's also one of the most outspoken members of the roster and fans can always count on him to make his views known. Whether he's cutting raw promos on television or blasting CM Punk on social media, Kingston's work walks a fine line between real life and kayfabe. So, it should come as no surprise to learn that he admitted to hating his recent matches with Chris Jericho.
Backstage News On Producers For This Past Week's WWE Raw And SmackDown

Who are the magicians behind-the-scenes that helped the WWE stars structure their matches for TV this week? For those interested, the producers for the 8/15 "Raw" and the 8/19 "SmackDown" have been revealed in a new report from Fightful Select. For "Raw," Petey Williams produced the Judgment segment and the...
WWE SmackDown Results – August 19, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Michael Cole mentions the first episode of Smackdown in 1999. Ronda Rousey makes her way into the ring, despite still allegedly being suspended. Ronda says she paid her fine last week and then some. She says she is not leaving until she...
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings

Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
