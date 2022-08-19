ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 34

Rhonda
3d ago

Why are all the companies and individuals from blue states moving to Texas? Texas has one of the best economies and kept businesses open during pandemic. Keep Texas Red! Vote for Greg Abbott 🇺🇸🇺🇸.

Reply(4)
18
Jacob Saldaña
3d ago

the only thing about this Texans Americans are tired of working they don't care to work Greg Abbott was smart he would get Central and South Americans their papers to work here in Texas common sense that's why they're here

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

Texas has never had so many job openings in one month . Dallas journal news today. We need people!

Reply(3)
4
Related
KBTX.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas lost a record-setting amount of teachers last year

TEXAS, USA — Last year, Texas classrooms lost almost 43,000 teachers across the state, setting a new record for retirements and resignations. Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force to look into the teacher shortage, but nearly five months later, that group has yet to make any recommendations.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."

"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Abbott, TX
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas  Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Tx#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Nearly 75% of Texas public schools graded A or B in latest school ratings

TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy