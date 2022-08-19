Let me paint a picture you might just be all too familiar with. Google, Tesla, and Meta announced hiring freezes just weeks apart from each other. The supply chain is still creating problems for companies and causing crucial delays in product deliveries. The global economy is in a weird gridlock, with the pandemic, the war, and political unrest causing a great deal of uncertainty. These aren’t conditions that are conducive to growth. Companies are more likely to scale back and become lean instead of bulking up and hiring new applicants, and if you’re a freelancer, chances are your clients just want to ride the wave without going bust instead of working on new projects and launching new products. It’s an extraordinarily difficult time for young creatives to find regular jobs, leave alone their dream ones. However, as difficult as that pill may be to swallow, here’s a silver lining – with a little planning and perseverance, you can find yourself good work, whether you’re a full-time employee or a freelancer.

