ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
TechCrunch

Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt

Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Already Here#New Technologies#Weather Reports#Software#Automation#Ai
pymnts

Klarna Brings BNPL to StyleSeat for Flexible Beauty Care

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Klarna is bringing its installment payments program to the online salon booking platform StyleSeat to offer people an interest-free Pay in 4 solution for beauty and haircare needs. Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna, said that there is an increasing demand for self-care...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
yankodesign.com

How to find a job as a designer in an economic recession

Let me paint a picture you might just be all too familiar with. Google, Tesla, and Meta announced hiring freezes just weeks apart from each other. The supply chain is still creating problems for companies and causing crucial delays in product deliveries. The global economy is in a weird gridlock, with the pandemic, the war, and political unrest causing a great deal of uncertainty. These aren’t conditions that are conducive to growth. Companies are more likely to scale back and become lean instead of bulking up and hiring new applicants, and if you’re a freelancer, chances are your clients just want to ride the wave without going bust instead of working on new projects and launching new products. It’s an extraordinarily difficult time for young creatives to find regular jobs, leave alone their dream ones. However, as difficult as that pill may be to swallow, here’s a silver lining – with a little planning and perseverance, you can find yourself good work, whether you’re a full-time employee or a freelancer.
JOBS
Fast Company

If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this

When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
JOBS
PC Gamer

This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls

Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
@growwithco

Everything You Need to Know About Veteran Entrepreneurship

Military veterans choose entrepreneurship for several reasons, including the ability to be one’s own boss. Here are some top resources designed to assist veteran business owners. Military veterans choose entrepreneurship for several reasons, including the ability to be one’s own boss and to rely on personal skills and interests,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

Complete helps startups think through the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of employee pay

In today’s job market, where layoffs and hiring freezes abound, getting compensation strategy right is even more important, CEO Rani Mavram of HR tech startup Complete told TechCrunch in an interview. “Even if companies are hiring fewer roles, the importance of getting that hire right becomes increasingly more important,”...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy