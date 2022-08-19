Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
'Dream jobs are DEAD': Quiet quitting is the TikTok trend encouraging employees to take it easy at work
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.
RELATED PEOPLE
11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni
Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
TechCrunch
Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt
Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Klarna Brings BNPL to StyleSeat for Flexible Beauty Care
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Klarna is bringing its installment payments program to the online salon booking platform StyleSeat to offer people an interest-free Pay in 4 solution for beauty and haircare needs. Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna, said that there is an increasing demand for self-care...
These Apps Pay You in Crypto for Working Out
Research indicates that small financial incentives are effective.
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
Freethink
NASA-funded scientist says “MEGA drive” could enable interstellar travel
From health concerns to funding, there’s no shortage of obstacles preventing humans from traveling beyond our solar system. But the main obstacle is propulsion: Our spacecraft are simply too slow and too reliant on fuel to realistically make a voyage to Alpha Centauri, the closest star to our Sun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
How to find a job as a designer in an economic recession
Let me paint a picture you might just be all too familiar with. Google, Tesla, and Meta announced hiring freezes just weeks apart from each other. The supply chain is still creating problems for companies and causing crucial delays in product deliveries. The global economy is in a weird gridlock, with the pandemic, the war, and political unrest causing a great deal of uncertainty. These aren’t conditions that are conducive to growth. Companies are more likely to scale back and become lean instead of bulking up and hiring new applicants, and if you’re a freelancer, chances are your clients just want to ride the wave without going bust instead of working on new projects and launching new products. It’s an extraordinarily difficult time for young creatives to find regular jobs, leave alone their dream ones. However, as difficult as that pill may be to swallow, here’s a silver lining – with a little planning and perseverance, you can find yourself good work, whether you’re a full-time employee or a freelancer.
JOBS・
TechCrunch
Surviving the SaaS tsunami: Optimize your tech stack to reduce risk and free up cash flow
The resiliency and adaptability of any company that survived the pandemic is admirable. But the hard truth is that many of those very companies face a “pay-the-price” moment as the cost of their decisions and actions over the past 18 to 24 months come due. That said, few...
Fast Company
If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this
When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
JOBS・
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
Mark Cuban: Why Doing Nothing Is Sometimes the Best Investing Strategy
Mark Cuban sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. He is now a serial entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, long-time "Shark Tank" Shark, executive producer and bestselling...
Everything You Need to Know About Veteran Entrepreneurship
Military veterans choose entrepreneurship for several reasons, including the ability to be one’s own boss. Here are some top resources designed to assist veteran business owners. Military veterans choose entrepreneurship for several reasons, including the ability to be one’s own boss and to rely on personal skills and interests,...
Get CompTIA Certified and Future-Proof Your Skills
Get serious about information technology and cybersecurity with this bundle.
TechCrunch
Complete helps startups think through the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of employee pay
In today’s job market, where layoffs and hiring freezes abound, getting compensation strategy right is even more important, CEO Rani Mavram of HR tech startup Complete told TechCrunch in an interview. “Even if companies are hiring fewer roles, the importance of getting that hire right becomes increasingly more important,”...
Comments / 0