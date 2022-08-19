Read full article on original website
Related
Red and Black
Georgia falls 3-1 to top-ranked Florida State
Coming off of a dominating 4-0 victory against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Georgia soccer suffered its first loss of the season Sunday as it fell to the No. 1-ranked Florida State Seminoles 3-1. The top-ranked team put Georgia in some early trouble as senior midfielder Onyi Echegini scored in the...
Red and Black
Georgia volleyball takes four of five sets in exhibition match versus Clemson
Georgia volleyball won four out of five sets in Saturday’s exhibition match versus Clemson in Stegeman Coliseum. This was the first opportunity for fans to watch the 2022 team in action and a start to the Bulldogs season. “I thought it was a really positive day one for sure,”...
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
Red and Black
Athens Goth Night returns at Ciné
It was a dark and stormy Saturday night in Athens. While rain poured outside, Ciné was flooded with vibrating music, people dancing in black latex and intricately painted faces. The downtown art house cinema was a hotspot for all things Goth. Saturday’s Athens Goth Night event was the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
International Coffee Hour celebrates 50th anniversary
On Friday, August 19, hundreds of University of Georgia students lined up outside large, white tents that stood on the campus’ Reed Quad. The International Coffee Hour’s 50th anniversary celebration was in full swing, and students of all backgrounds gathered to try different food, learn about new cultures and grab a cup of Jittery Joe’s coffee.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
nowhabersham.com
Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods
The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
Red and Black
Weekend preview: ‘Twelfth Night,’ drag performances, live music and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the premier of Classic City Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” Fabulous Friday with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret and an arts and crafts fair at Athentic Brewing Co.
RELATED PEOPLE
accesswdun.com
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man
A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
IN THIS ARTICLE
secretatlanta.co
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
WJCL
Limited-Edition Georgia Southern Bud Light Cans set to hit store shelves
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Anheuser-Busch, America's leading brewer, has announced its commitment to become the domestic beer, craft beer, and seltzer sponsor of Georgia Southern University Athletics, including sponsorship rights in the ready-to-drink canned cocktails category as well. The three-year agreement unites iconic brands that...
weisradio.com
Georgia Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase Sunday Night in Centre
A high speed chase in Cherokee County overnight Sunday ended with a resident from Georgia being apprehended and placed under arrest. Around 1:00am Monday (August 22nd), Centre Police Officer Michael Kilgore clocked a white Jeep on Main Street in Centre, doing 98 mph in a 35 – Officer Kilgore initiated his lights and siren, however the driver ignored the attempted stop, and continued to travel down East Main toward Highway 411 at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued for around 10 to 12 miles prior to coming to a stop – when the Jeep’s motor ceased working.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Businesses repurpose former visitors center in Tallulah Falls
Tallulah Falls is seeing a bustling business revitalization in recent months, thanks in part to the town’s downtown development authority. One area where recent business growth is concentrated is on U.S. 441 on the town’s north end at the former Georgia Heritage Center for the Arts beside the bridge over the dam.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck
A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary report...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
Comments / 0