disneydining.com
Make it Blue! Events & Offerings just announced at Disney Parks for Disney+ Day in September
Disney World and Disneyland will be “making it blue” in celebration of Disney+ Day on September 8, and we’ve got all the details about how Guests can “plus up” their day at the parks next month!. The Disney+ platform went live on November 12, 2019,...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms
Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
disneydining.com
Disney Celebrates Princess Week With a New Princess!
It’s International Princess Week, and is there a new princess in town! Raya, the titular character from Raya and the Last Dragon, will officially be crowned as a Disney Princess as part of the weeks celebrations. Raya and the Last Dragon was a 2021 Disney film that celebrated the...
disneydining.com
Popular Halloween experience mysteriously returns to Disney World for the first time since 2019
Most people aren’t thinking about Halloween during the hottest part of the summer, unless, of course, they’re dreaming of cooler seasons of the year and pining for the lower temperatures that generally accompany the fall holiday season. But at Disney World, the Halloween season begins in August, especially this year as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party has made its triumphant return to Magic Kingdom.
disneydining.com
Products supplier for Disney Parks & Resorts retiring Guest-favorite brand, effective September 30
A products supplier for Disney Parks & Resorts and Disney Cruise Line has announced it will retire its popular line of bath products, effective September 30. H20 Plus has supplied bath products, such as hydrating body lotion, shampoo, conditioner, soaps, shower gel, foot rub, and other products for Disney Parks and the Resort Hotels on Disney Parks properties like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and many more for years.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?
Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
disneydining.com
“DO NOT release that movie”: Fans demand Disney bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow
An online petition directed to The Walt Disney Company in regard to bringing actor Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has seen a major upswing in signatures recently. Disney, are you listening?. Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise began with...
disneydining.com
Young couple’s 12-day trip to Disney World ends in sheer chaos, frustration
A young woman visiting Disney World from Great Britain says a dream trip to the Central Florida resort was more like a nightmare after more than $3,500 of her luggage and its contents never made it back home with her on her return flight to England. Leah Middleton describes herself...
disneydining.com
This Disney World experience has returned after a two-year hiatus, and now it’s selling out FAST
The Walt Disney World Resort is an enormous place. The property owned by Disney on which the Resort is built spans some 47 square miles, meaning that–just like Walt once said–Disney World has the blessing of size; there’s enough land to build anything they can dream up. That also means there’s plenty of family fun, entertainment, special events, parades, rides, and attractions for everyone.
disneydining.com
Former Imagineer Says One Part of Expedition Everest Was “Really Controversial”
When you think of Walt Disney World Resort, you may think of things like the monorail, Cinderella Castle, Mickey pretzels, and fireworks. Disney World has four incredible theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom — each with its own unique feel. While a Park like the Magic Kingdom is always a popular choice, one theme park has been gaining in popularity in recent years — Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. Some consider the Animal Kingdom a little out of the way, but it offers experiences unlike any other.
'Wedding Season' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Wedding Season" is the hilarious new rom-com meets action thriller series coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu.
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.01 - Stop at Nothing - Press Release
**SERIES PREMIERE**--"MONARCH" - (8:00-9:01 PM ET/5:00-6:01 PM PT live to all time zones) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. COUNTRY MUSIC ROYALTY ARRIVES ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, ON FOX. Series Makes Time Period Premiere Tuesday, September 20 on FOX!. MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical...
This $7 5-in-1 Jar Opener Has 14,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It's So Easy To Use
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
disneydining.com
“The Incredibles” nearly landed the PIXAR powerhouse in all kinds of legal trouble
Is there a PIXAR film that you loved as a kid, and when you watched it again for the first time as an adult–with or without kids of your own–you noticed several things that were never on your radar as a child? It’s not uncommon, as PIXAR routinely creates films that appeal to parents as well as their children.
