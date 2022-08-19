Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.

