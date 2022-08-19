Zamazenta will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence along with Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zamazenta in raids in Pokemon Go for about a year since it and Zacian were initially released, so new players, and those who might be coming back from a break, are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO