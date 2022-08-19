Read full article on original website
Gamespot
PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend
Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
Pokemon Go Zamazenta Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Zamazenta will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence along with Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zamazenta in raids in Pokemon Go for about a year since it and Zacian were initially released, so new players, and those who might be coming back from a break, are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.
Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.
Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced
Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
Sony Facing $5.8 Billion Lawsuit Over PlayStation Store Royalties
Sony is facing legal action in the UK, with a new collective action suit claiming that the company has "ripped people off" by taking a 30% cut on all transactions made on the PlayStation Store. Sony, just like Microsoft and Valve, has long taken this cut from purchases on its...
Project Cars 1 And 2 Are Being Delisted Soon
Developer Slightly Mad's racing games Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted soon, and if there is some good news, it's that both titles are on sale right now ahead of their removal. In a statement, Slightly Mad said both games are being removed due to expiring car...
Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
The Redesign That Saved Deathloop
Before Deathloop was released to critical acclaim, early playtesters found the game so incomprehensible that it required a redesign in order to save the game from utter disaster. Back in June 2020, the world saw gameplay from Deathloop for the very first time, revealing its slick gunplay, cool aesthetic, and...
Black Myth: Wukong 8 Minute Gameplay Trailer with 4K RTX
Check out some brand new gameplay for Black Myth: Wukong that shows off ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS. It was captured in 4K RTX and showcases collectibles, new combat and new enemies, hidden elements and more.
PSVR 2 Is Coming In 2023
It looks like PlayStation VR 2, the upcoming virtual reality headset for PS5, is launching next year. On both Twitter and Instagram, official PlayStation accounts have published an image that advertises PSVR2 is coming in 2023. The news initially broke on PlayStation France's Twitter account, with a tweet saying "Disponible...
