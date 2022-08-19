ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend

Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Zamazenta Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Zamazenta will soon be coming back to a Pokemon Go Gym near you for a limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Legendary Pokemon returns after a long absence along with Pokemon Go’s Pokemon World Championship event. We haven’t seen Zamazenta in raids in Pokemon Go for about a year since it and Zacian were initially released, so new players, and those who might be coming back from a break, are likely ready to battle the Warrior Pokemon and add it to their collections. Veterans also have the opportunity to earn more Candy and Candy XL to power up the ones they may already have.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes

Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Lego Star Wars
Gamespot

Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced

Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sony Facing $5.8 Billion Lawsuit Over PlayStation Store Royalties

Sony is facing legal action in the UK, with a new collective action suit claiming that the company has "ripped people off" by taking a 30% cut on all transactions made on the PlayStation Store. Sony, just like Microsoft and Valve, has long taken this cut from purchases on its...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Project Cars 1 And 2 Are Being Delisted Soon

Developer Slightly Mad's racing games Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted soon, and if there is some good news, it's that both titles are on sale right now ahead of their removal. In a statement, Slightly Mad said both games are being removed due to expiring car...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer

The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

The Redesign That Saved Deathloop

Before Deathloop was released to critical acclaim, early playtesters found the game so incomprehensible that it required a redesign in order to save the game from utter disaster. Back in June 2020, the world saw gameplay from Deathloop for the very first time, revealing its slick gunplay, cool aesthetic, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PSVR 2 Is Coming In 2023

It looks like PlayStation VR 2, the upcoming virtual reality headset for PS5, is launching next year. On both Twitter and Instagram, official PlayStation accounts have published an image that advertises PSVR2 is coming in 2023. The news initially broke on PlayStation France's Twitter account, with a tweet saying "Disponible...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy