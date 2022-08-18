Read full article on original website
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Toilets set for demolition after anti-social behaviour
A toilets block which has become a "magnet" for vandalism and bad behaviour will be demolished. The building, off Welch Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to anti-social behaviour. Demolition will begin on Monday and take six weeks, the city council said. "Stoke town public...
BBC
Somerset addiction service fights overdoses with police
Police are offering training to use a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid overdose. The Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service (SDAS) is working with officers and the public to use Naloxone. The charity is hoping to destigmatise the use of the medication and alleviate anxiety around its use.
BBC
Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire
A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
BBC
Owami Davies: Met Police spoke to woman on day of missing report
Police officers had contact with a student nurse on the day she was reported missing by her family, it has emerged. Owami Davies, 24, who is studying nursing at King's College London, left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July and was last seen in Croydon on 7 July.
BBC
Successful breeding year for Peak District hen harriers
The National Trust said it has had its most successful breeding year for rare hen harriers in the Peak District for more than a decade. The charity said seven youngsters had successfully fledged from multiple nests in the High Peak. It follows work to encourage birds of prey to live...
BBC
Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines told partner he 'strangled somebody'
A killer who murdered a young woman on a night out went home and told his partner: "I've strangled somebody". Swansea Crown Court heard Lily Sullivan, 18, was found in Pembroke's Mill Pond, in December. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, has admitted murder after they met on...
BBC
Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'
"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
