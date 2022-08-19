Read full article on original website
NME
How Queen inspired the ‘Ogre Battle’ tactical RPG series and a spin-off prog-rock album
Hey! Listen is a twice-monthly column unearthing obscure video game music and trivia. Today’s column explores Ogre Battles – a role-playing game (RPG) that made no secret of its love of Queen. What does a tactical RPG series first released on the SNES in 1993 and one of...
NME
‘Blade’ game rumours shut down by Ubisoft
After rumours circulated that Ubisoft is currently making a Marvel superhero game based on Blade, the studio has formally denied that it’s developing the title. Earlier today (August 22) the verified Ubisoft Twitter account posted that it was in fact not making a game based on the Marvel comics vampire hunter, when it wrote: “Sorry to slice up the rumours, we’re not making a Blade game.
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
NME
‘Cult Of The Lamb’ patches out a “weird looking cube” and soft locks
Developer Massive Monster has released a new update for Cult Of The Lamb which rolls back the game to the 1.0.10 patch. In a new Steam blog post, the developer shared that for the latest patch it needed to issue a rollback due to the soft lock issue within the game’s settings menu.
NME
Sparta announce self-titled album, share ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’
Sparta have announced details of their self-titled new album and shared two songs from it – listen to ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’ below. The Texas duo, led by former At The Drive-In guitarist Jim Ward, will follow up 2020’s ‘Trust The River’ LP on October 14 via Dine Alone.
NME
‘Rainbow Six Siege’ unveils new attacker Grim
Rainbow Six Siege is receiving a new operator – an attacker called Grim. This character will be released with the upcoming Operation Brutal Swarm expansion, the full details of which will be revealed on August 21. Judging from his teaser trailer, the Singaporean attacker Grim employs a swam of...
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ to bring back the franchise’s class system
A number of fan-requested changes and improvements are coming to Battlefield 2042, as EA is planning to integrate Specialists into the old-school class system. Developer EA Dice has detailed what players can expect from this major update to Battlefield 2042, and it includes the reintroduction of classes, map reworks, weapon changes and additions and more.
NME
Röyksopp announce ‘Profound Mysteries III’ to complete three-part project
Röyksopp have announced the third and final album in their ‘Profound Mysteries’ series – ‘Profound Mysteries III’ will come out in November. The project began in late April with ‘Profound Mysteries‘, before a second album of the same name was shared last week (August 19).
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action
Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
NME
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires is a dream six years in the making
Total War: Warhammer 3 was always destined for greatness. Years ago, developer Creative Assembly shared a lofty vision for a trilogy of Warhammer games, fused into one vast campaign map. That campaign, Immortal Empires, is finally here – and even in its beta state, it’s everything a strategy fan could hope for.
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ reveals Battle Stadium ranked PvP
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally detailed its player versus player (PvP) functionality. Players will be able to battle it out in the Battle Stadium in Casual, Ranked and Online Competitions. Battle Stadium was revealed shortly after the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event last weekend (August 21). During the...
NME
‘Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night’ is getting a ‘Journey’ crossover
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is set to get yet another crossover, this time with landmark indie adventure game Journey. The crossover will add a new area to Bloodstained’s castle, called the Tunnels. This area is inspired by the visual design of Journey and will require exploration and shard abilities to traverse. At the end of the Tunnels, the player will face the guardian of the area. After defeating the beast, players will receive a Journey-inspired equipable item.
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
NME
Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”
Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
NME
Huge ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ update adds new game modes
Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be receiving a huge anniversary update that coincides with the game’s release on Steam next month. On September 27, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be arriving on Steam for the first time. Kena, originally released in September 2021, was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive. Accompanying the Steam release will be a free update that’s available to all players.
NME
Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended
Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME
Ashnikko heads new ‘Valorant’ Champions 2022 track ‘Fire Again’
Riot Games has unveiled the anthem for the Valorant Champions 2022 Tour, alongside a new animated music video. Entitled ‘Fire Again’, the anthem is performed by American singer Ashnikko and it features in a music video celebrating Valorant and its esports players participating in the Champions 2022 Tour.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ star on more central role of women after ‘Game Of Thrones’: “It wasn’t an accident”
House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has spoken about the more central role of women in the new Game Of Thrones spin-off. The star, who is non-binary, plays the role of female Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the new prequel show, and spoke to NME about the series. When...
NME
‘Star Wars Jedi’ novel will bridge gap to ‘Survivor’
Lucasfilm has announced a novel bridging the gap between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that will be released on March 7, 2023. The new novel is entitled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars and is being written by Sam Maggs, best known for books like Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy. Maggs has also worked extensively in writing for video games, working on triple-A titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Anthem.
NME
‘Skyrim’ combat overhaul mod makes it more like ‘Elden Ring’
A brand new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod has been released that aims to modernise and improve the Bethesda RPG’s combat system through new mechanics and a complete rework. Developed by dTry and uploaded to Nexus mods earlier this week (August 19), the mod is called...
