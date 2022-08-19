ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘Blade’ game rumours shut down by Ubisoft

After rumours circulated that Ubisoft is currently making a Marvel superhero game based on Blade, the studio has formally denied that it’s developing the title. Earlier today (August 22) the verified Ubisoft Twitter account posted that it was in fact not making a game based on the Marvel comics vampire hunter, when it wrote: “Sorry to slice up the rumours, we’re not making a Blade game.
NME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ unveils new attacker Grim

Rainbow Six Siege is receiving a new operator – an attacker called Grim. This character will be released with the upcoming Operation Brutal Swarm expansion, the full details of which will be revealed on August 21. Judging from his teaser trailer, the Singaporean attacker Grim employs a swam of...
NME

‘Battlefield 2042’ to bring back the franchise’s class system

A number of fan-requested changes and improvements are coming to Battlefield 2042, as EA is planning to integrate Specialists into the old-school class system. Developer EA Dice has detailed what players can expect from this major update to Battlefield 2042, and it includes the reintroduction of classes, map reworks, weapon changes and additions and more.
NME

‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action

Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
NME

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ reveals Battle Stadium ranked PvP

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally detailed its player versus player (PvP) functionality. Players will be able to battle it out in the Battle Stadium in Casual, Ranked and Online Competitions. Battle Stadium was revealed shortly after the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event last weekend (August 21). During the...
NME

‘Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night’ is getting a ‘Journey’ crossover

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is set to get yet another crossover, this time with landmark indie adventure game Journey. The crossover will add a new area to Bloodstained’s castle, called the Tunnels. This area is inspired by the visual design of Journey and will require exploration and shard abilities to traverse. At the end of the Tunnels, the player will face the guardian of the area. After defeating the beast, players will receive a Journey-inspired equipable item.
PC Gamer

The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff

I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
NME

Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”

Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
NME

Huge ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ update adds new game modes

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be receiving a huge anniversary update that coincides with the game’s release on Steam next month. On September 27, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be arriving on Steam for the first time. Kena, originally released in September 2021, was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive. Accompanying the Steam release will be a free update that’s available to all players.
NME

Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended

Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME

Ashnikko heads new ‘Valorant’ Champions 2022 track ‘Fire Again’

Riot Games has unveiled the anthem for the Valorant Champions 2022 Tour, alongside a new animated music video. Entitled ‘Fire Again’, the anthem is performed by American singer Ashnikko and it features in a music video celebrating Valorant and its esports players participating in the Champions 2022 Tour.
NME

‘Star Wars Jedi’ novel will bridge gap to ‘Survivor’

Lucasfilm has announced a novel bridging the gap between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that will be released on March 7, 2023. The new novel is entitled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars and is being written by Sam Maggs, best known for books like Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy. Maggs has also worked extensively in writing for video games, working on triple-A titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Anthem.
