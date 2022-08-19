Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
ceoworld.biz
Keep your Employees Happy: Employee Engagement & Experience
Key Principles for CEOs: CEOs are constantly looking for ways to improve employee engagement and experiences. They want to see their people engaging with their work, both in the short term and long term. Here’s a look at some of the most common engagement principles for CEOs, and how they can be applied.
Comments / 0