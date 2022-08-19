Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
WLWT 5
Hamilton Township Police cracking down on speeders in school zones
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton Township police are cracking down on speeding just in time for the start of the school year, reminding divers to slow down. For many, summer's over and it's back to the grind. Melissa Keltch has three children attending Little Miami schools. She is one of the latest ticketed.
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
Fox 19
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township Sunday morning was killed by a passing vehicle, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says 38-year-old Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when he got into...
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
WLWT 5
30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight
GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
Fox 19
6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department. Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WLWT 5
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing 15-year-old girl
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a 15-year-old girl out of East Price Hill. Police said 15-year-old Briasha Everett was last seen in the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue on Saturday. Police said she ran away after making suicidal statements to her family. She has a mental health...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
Fox 19
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
Coroner IDs body found in Dayton garage; Family says he was missing since July
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Clinton Pierce, 44, of Dayton, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Monday morning. Police were called to...
Father says Cincinnati Public Schools bus never picked up his kids on first day
District leaders said they are also addressing concerns about the location of the bus stops, as some students are having to walk longer distances.
