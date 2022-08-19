Read full article on original website
Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November. He explained, “When turnout for Dems […]
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano joined by Ron DeSantis for rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania governor stopped by the ‘Steel City.’ It was the first major event for Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the area. GOP heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited to stump for Mastriano. It’s part of a tour the governor is on to bump up some numbers for Republican candidates nationwide.
Washington Examiner
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Drug Court
Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
fox8tv.com
Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown
According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study
North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
Centre County murder suspect claims self-defense, according to court documents
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man accused of stabbing and killing another man is claiming he had no choice but to stab him as the man was punching him in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was taken into custody after the stabbing on Friday and claimed he was […]
Cambria County Community College Fair set for 20th appearance
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Making its 20th appearance in September will be the annual Cambria County Community College Fair. From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, students will be at the fair, which will also feature colleges and universities all across the Commonwealth, will take place at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College […]
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
New store offering former inmates a chance at employment coming to Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new store is coming to the Reynoldsville community that allows individuals freshly coming out of the prison system a chance at employment. Second Chance Boutique is a second-hand clothing store on 410 E. Main Street, in the old Wine and Spirits building. Co-owner, Angel Lutcher, is planning for a […]
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Couple Faces Animal Neglect Charges After Multiple Dead Animals Were Found on Property
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County couple are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dead animals were discovered at a residence in Union Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Jeremy Robert Harris, of Punxsutawney, and 19-year-old Jennifer Rose Harris, of Brookville, on Thursday, August 18, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
abandonedspaces.com
Yellow Dog Village: A Pennsylvania Mining Town That Now Sits Abandoned
Located some seven miles west of Kittanning, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania sits the ghost town of Yellow Dog Village. Erected during the state’s mining boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the town was home to a modest population that lived in the area until contaminated water forced it to be abandoned.
