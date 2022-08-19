ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November. He explained, “When turnout for Dems […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
DUQUESNE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Johnstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Washington Examiner

Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union

Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
WILMERDING, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown

According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westmont#Residents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study

North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
WTAJ

Cambria County Community College Fair set for 20th appearance

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Making its 20th appearance in September will be the annual Cambria County Community College Fair. From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, students will be at the fair, which will also feature colleges and universities all across the Commonwealth, will take place at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Couple Faces Animal Neglect Charges After Multiple Dead Animals Were Found on Property

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County couple are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dead animals were discovered at a residence in Union Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Jeremy Robert Harris, of Punxsutawney, and 19-year-old Jennifer Rose Harris, of Brookville, on Thursday, August 18, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy