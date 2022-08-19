ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Comments / 7

Michael Smith
3d ago

These illegal "Daycares" are in every neighborhood, everyone knows they are there, but somehow they are allowed to continue endangering children without consequence to the criminals responsible.

Jennifer Detrick
2d ago

I dont understand how anyone can leave a child in a vehicle, intentional or not. How does one "forget" a baby in the car? I was paranoid when my children were babies and i wouldnt even leave them in a car for a moment, not even to pay for gas in an empty store.

BRANDI WAGNER
3d ago

I think it's B's that if it's under I think 8-9 kids they don't need a permit. I don't care if your licensed or not, you put a child's life in danger, you should pay the consequences.... dearly!

WDSU

Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire

HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
HAMMOND, LA
WLOX

13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Picayune bus driver charged with child endangerment

A bus driver in Picayune was arrested for allegedly leaving a three-year-old in a hot van for about two hours and without any AC. According to the Picayune Item newspaper, 40-year-old Treshay Quinn is charged with child deprivation. The child’s mother, Stephanie Breaux, told police she personally dropped her two...
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

13-year-old dies after shooting in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 13-year-old died after a firearm was discharged in Pearl River County. The shooting happened in the Tin Hill subdivision on Friday, August 19, according to the Picayune Item. Investigators said the incident involved two juveniles. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Ashton Bean, of […]
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
an17.com

CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges

On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Man dies in hit-and-run accident in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man on a motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident that killed him on Friday night. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the I-10 service road, and a vehicle was traveling northbound on Tara Lana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Bus driver arrested for child deprivation

A bus driver for First Step Learning Lab was arrested for child deprivation by the Picayune Police Department on Tuesday, after she allegedly left a child in a van for about two hours with no air conditioning. According to a departmental release, officers with the Picayune Police Department were called...
PICAYUNE, MS

