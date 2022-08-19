Read full article on original website
Michael Smith
3d ago
These illegal "Daycares" are in every neighborhood, everyone knows they are there, but somehow they are allowed to continue endangering children without consequence to the criminals responsible.
Reply
3
Jennifer Detrick
2d ago
I dont understand how anyone can leave a child in a vehicle, intentional or not. How does one "forget" a baby in the car? I was paranoid when my children were babies and i wouldnt even leave them in a car for a moment, not even to pay for gas in an empty store.
Reply(2)
2
BRANDI WAGNER
3d ago
I think it's B's that if it's under I think 8-9 kids they don't need a permit. I don't care if your licensed or not, you put a child's life in danger, you should pay the consequences.... dearly!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire
HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
WLOX
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
wxxv25.com
Picayune bus driver charged with child endangerment
A bus driver in Picayune was arrested for allegedly leaving a three-year-old in a hot van for about two hours and without any AC. According to the Picayune Item newspaper, 40-year-old Treshay Quinn is charged with child deprivation. The child’s mother, Stephanie Breaux, told police she personally dropped her two...
13-year-old dies after shooting in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 13-year-old died after a firearm was discharged in Pearl River County. The shooting happened in the Tin Hill subdivision on Friday, August 19, according to the Picayune Item. Investigators said the incident involved two juveniles. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Ashton Bean, of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
Bus driver arrested after reportedly forgetting about child left on bus for hours without air conditioning
A bus driver for First Step Learning Lab was arrested for child deprivation by the Picayune Police Department on Tuesday, 2022 after she allegedly left a child in a van for about two hours with no air conditioning. According to a departmental release, officers with the Picayune Police Department were...
fox8live.com
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
wbrz.com
2 elderly people hurt after private elevator malfunctioned, fell from second floor
SPRINGFIELD - Two elderly people were injured when a private elevator malfunctioned and fell from the second floor to the ground Sunday. Authorities said a man and a woman were in the elevator at a camp on the Blood River when it fell around 4:30 p.m. The woman broke both of her ankles during the fall.
an17.com
CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
WDSU
Victims speak out after New Orleans mayor supports 13-year-old sentenced for carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — Carjacking victims are speaking out after a 13-year-old boy was convicted of carjacking 5 people in two days with a fake gun. His sentence is probation for three years. The victims say this entire experience has been traumatizing. One moment you are just pulling into your...
WDSU
Man dies in hit-and-run accident in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man on a motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident that killed him on Friday night. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the I-10 service road, and a vehicle was traveling northbound on Tara Lana.
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
Picayune Item
Bus driver arrested for child deprivation
A bus driver for First Step Learning Lab was arrested for child deprivation by the Picayune Police Department on Tuesday, after she allegedly left a child in a van for about two hours with no air conditioning. According to a departmental release, officers with the Picayune Police Department were called...
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield. Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene. Both patients were transported...
Comments / 7