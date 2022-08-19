Read full article on original website
josie9210
2d ago
It's pretty sad when all this goes on right next to the police station for an extended period of time and a person over doses and dies before it gets your attention. Sad!!!
Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
PA Man Arrested for Threatening Violence Against FBI
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania was indicted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The fourteen-count Indictment named Adam Bies,...
Centre County murder suspect claims self-defense, according to court documents
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man accused of stabbing and killing another man is claiming he had no choice but to stab him as the man was punching him in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was taken into custody after the stabbing on Friday and claimed he was […]
Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Heroin and Fentanyl Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Duquesne, PA, was indicted Tuesday, August 16th, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Keion Washington, 22, as the sole defendant. According to the...
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Couple Faces Animal Neglect Charges After Multiple Dead Animals Were Found on Property
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County couple are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dead animals were discovered at a residence in Union Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Jeremy Robert Harris, of Punxsutawney, and 19-year-old Jennifer Rose Harris, of Brookville, on Thursday, August 18, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
One charged with homicide for stabbing in Centre County
Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Driver in fatal Salem crash is Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Uniontown
A Pennsylvania state trooper remains on the job after his involvement in a fatal Aug. 17 crash in Salem, officials said Monday. A BMW driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said. Strini is assigned to Troop B in Uniontown,...
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
Busted! Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to $3.8 Million Fraud
PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of bank fraud and money laundering, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Randy Frasinelli, age 66, of Scott Township, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Tuesday, August 16th, to two counts before United States District Judge W....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Accused of Hitting Man With Wrought Iron in Front of 7-Year-Old Child
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with a piece of wrought iron in front of a seven-year-old child. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Kristen Lee Wertman, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, August 16.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Arrest Two Drug Dealers After Early Morning Search Warrant Execution
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – District Attorney Bob Manzi announced that two individuals were arrested Friday morning after the execution of a search warrant in Indiana Borough. (PHOTO L-R:Officer Hunter Scherf, Indiana Borough Police Dept., Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, and Chief Charles Waller, Clymer Borough) Charles Wilcox,...
Man arrested after police say he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County. Kittanning Borough Police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Grant Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man shooting a gun at a group of people.
fox8tv.com
Windber Church Fire
A fire at a Somerset County Church this weekend. This was the scene at Windber Church of the Nazarene early Sunday morning. Somerset County Dispatch tells us crews first arrived on scene around 415 that morning. Investigators say that because of the storm, it actually took neighbors a while to...
State College
Philipsburg Man Killed in Stabbing; Suspect Charged with Homicide
A Philipsburg man has been charged with homicide after a deadly stabbing on Friday in Rush Township. Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died from a stab wound to the chest during an altercation around 5 p.m. on Flood Lane in Rush Township, according to state police at Rockview. Fernando...
Police investigating armed robbery in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Smoke and Skillz that took place on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police are asking the public if they can help identify the pictured suspect. Police said the suspect is a white male between 5’10” – 6’0″. He can be seen holding a […]
WJAC TV
Johnstown mother accused of abusing, killing 14-month-old daughter to go to trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown woman accused of abusing and killing her 14-month-old daughter earlier this year will soon head to trial. Veronica Lewis appeared in Cambria County court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing where her charges were bound over. Lewis was charged in May with criminal...
WJAC TV
Charges withdrawn against Johnstown man accused of abusing, strangling child, DA confirms
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office confirmed that charges have been withdrawn against a Johnstown man accused of abusing and strangling a child earlier this year. Police say in April, 52-year-old Ruben Dutton was initially charged following an alleged domestic disturbance along Mifflin...
