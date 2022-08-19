Republican who narrowly lost to Vos in primary election launches write-in bid

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Adam Steen, the Republican Assembly candidate who narrowly lost in his bid to unseat Speaker Robin Vos during last week’s primary election, announced Thursday he will stage a write-in campaign for the seat this fall.

During a news conference, Steen said he will continue to fight to represent the state’s 63rd district, which encompasses most of southern Racine County.

A week before the Aug. 9 primary election, former President Donald Trump endorsed Steen over Vos. Despite that, Vos defeated Steen by 260 votes.

Wis. State Assembly Dist. 63–Republican

Wis. State Assembly District 63

Robin Vos *WinnerR 51.3%

5,084

Adam Steen R 48.7%

4,824

* Incumbent9,908

100.0% precincts reportingLast updated: August 17, 2022 9:11 AM 9:11 am CDT

In a statement, Vos said voters made their choice last week and that he was grateful for their support.

“Mr. Steen recently moved into our district just to run against me. Now that voters have rejected him, he apparently can’t take ‘no’ for an answer. He seems intent on re-litigating the primary election he lost, just like he wants to do with the 2020 election,” Vos said. “I will continue my focus on representing Racine County and fighting for the issues I heard about when I was knocking doors across the district throughout the summer: fighting the inflation brought on by Joe Biden’s disastrous policies, combating crime and keeping our communities safe, and improving education and empowering parents.”

No Democrats filed to run in the district for the general election in November.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.