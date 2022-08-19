Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Listen to This Viper GTS-R as it Rips Around Spa
While not as enduring or as financially successful as the Chevrolet Corvette, the Dodge Viper will forever hold a special place in the heart of American car enthusiasts. Thanks to YouTuber gtrmaxvdb99, we have a chance to watch a particularly special Viper GTS-R turn some laps during the SRO 30th GT Anniversary event at the 2022 24 Hours of Spa.
Josef Newgarden Wins Delayed IndyCar Race at Gateway
Since joining Team Penske, Josef Newgarden has been the best short oval racer in IndyCar by a wide margin. Despite never having more than three chances, he's won a race on the track type every year with the team. Add in another win with Ed Carpenter Racing and Newgarden had won eight races in 17 attempts since 2016 before today's race at Gateway. After winning tonight, Newgarden has now won in half of his short oval races over the stretch.
Kimi Raikkonen Will Start 27th in Tomorrow's NASCAR Cup Series Race
Kimi Raikkonen's NASCAR career is, oddly, not new. Raikkonen last came to the world of stock car racing during his brief intermission from open wheel racing in 2011, a stretch that included one race each in the Truck and Xfinity categories. He returned to Formula 1 in 2012, leaving the world of racing trucks sponsored by something called Perky Jerky behind to focus on a career that would include another three wins in ten years with Lotus, Ferrari, and Sauber. That came to an end with his retirement at the end of last season, so Raikkonen has simply picked up his NASCAR career where he left off: Making his Cup Series debut.
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Opens Up About Ongoing Contract Limbo
The two-time Cup Series champion remains without a deal for next season with just two races remaining until the playoffs.
Kyle Larson Beats Out Chase Elliott for Watkins Glen Win
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are teammates. They are also two of the top week-to-week and championship contenders in the NASCAR Cup Series, which leaves little room for teamwork. On the final restart of today's Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, Larson made that all the more literal. Despite a...
The 2022 Renault Mégane RS Is the Last Call for the Hot Hatch
We’re well into the 21st Century, yet things lately have a sort of eerie, end-of-the-century feel. For all indications are we may be living through the end times for the internal combustion engine, a thing we’ve known and loved all our lives. Concurrently, it seems like we’re also nearing that lights out moment for something else we’ve long adored, the automotive genus known as the hot hatch. Here in America, while Ford, GM and copious others have already bailed unceremoniously on the segment, we still have Volkswagen’s GTI and Golf R plus the Mazda 3 flying the flag, long may they live. But how long can that be? With the recent cancellation of Hyundai’s Veloster N plus the increasing tendency of carmakers to offer (and customers to buy) high-riding cars, including electric ones, weighing as much as quad cab duallies, the hot hatch and its nimble ways increasingly seem destined for history’s scrapheap. Which, it ought to go without saying to readers of a magazine not called Road & Auto-Pilot, makes us sad.
