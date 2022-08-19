We’re well into the 21st Century, yet things lately have a sort of eerie, end-of-the-century feel. For all indications are we may be living through the end times for the internal combustion engine, a thing we’ve known and loved all our lives. Concurrently, it seems like we’re also nearing that lights out moment for something else we’ve long adored, the automotive genus known as the hot hatch. Here in America, while Ford, GM and copious others have already bailed unceremoniously on the segment, we still have Volkswagen’s GTI and Golf R plus the Mazda 3 flying the flag, long may they live. But how long can that be? With the recent cancellation of Hyundai’s Veloster N plus the increasing tendency of carmakers to offer (and customers to buy) high-riding cars, including electric ones, weighing as much as quad cab duallies, the hot hatch and its nimble ways increasingly seem destined for history’s scrapheap. Which, it ought to go without saying to readers of a magazine not called Road & Auto-Pilot, makes us sad.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO