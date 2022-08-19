A Georgia man is being sought by police for allegedly posing as a priest to lure women away from bus stops to beat and rape them. Marco Johnson is still out there, and police have asked locals for help in locating him. It’s unclear just how many women police believe Johnson may have assaulted. Police say he has been pulling up at bus stops, purporting to be a priest for Especially For Youth, then offering the women rides home in his black Toyota Camry. Instead, he takes the women to an apartment in Dunwoody. Police have not disclosed how many woman have fallen victim to Johnson.Read it at WSB-TV

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO