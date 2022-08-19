Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business
A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive. Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
Two arrested after a search warrant at a home on Kearny Drive in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested on multiple charges after a search warrant at a home in Adelanto. It happened at about 8:00 am. on August 21, 2022, in the 15000 block of Kearny Drive. Sheriff’s officials said the search resulted in the seizure of...
Knife-wielding man shot by police inside Victorville Winco identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a knife-wielding man shot by police inside of Winco as Todderick Randall, 39, a resident of Victorville. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at about 12:05 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive for a report of an unwanted subject inside the supermarket.
VIDEO: Chino car club president arrested for doing burnouts
CHINO, Calif. - An investigation into vandalism damage done to an intersection of Chino led to the arrest of a local car club president who was caught on camera during burnouts there, according to police. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was arrested for felony vandalism in...
Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street. Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said.
Woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from store is arrested
A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has
Deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School in Victorville after reports of a person with a gun
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this week deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School after receiving information about a juvenile seen with a gun. It happened on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 2:31 p.m., when sheriff’s dispatch received a report of a large fight in front of the high school.
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
Victorville Winco closed after man shot inside store
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a man was shot by police inside the Winco grocery store in Victorville. It happened at about 12:25 pm, on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive. Witnesses say a man walked into the...
Man arrested after attempting to set grocery store employee on fire following robbery
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A homeless man was arrested after attempting to set a store employee on fire. Sheriff's Station responded to calls of arson at a grocery store in the 24500 block of Alessandro Blvd. on August 18 around 11:30 a.m. Officers say the suspect, 31-year-old Raul Bautista, attempted...
Man arrested for alleged involvement in jewelry store burglary
LOS ANGELES – A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert, Calif. Jason Adam Warren, 28, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A man with the same...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
vvng.com
CHP investigating a fiery fatal rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery rollover crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Apple Valley. The single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:35 PM, on August 22, 2022, south of the wild wash Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol incident...
