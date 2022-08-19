If you’ve ever wanted to run around pretending to be Patrick Mahomes while blowing people up, Fornite has you covered. I’ll be honest, I don’t even really understand what Fortnite is anymore. I mean, I’ve played it sure — but now there’s a mode with no building, people are running around like Goku and Vegeta, and now Patrick Mahomes is being added to the game.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO