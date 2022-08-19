Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy threw a fan’s remote controlled golf ball right into the water
Rory McIlroy hates robots confirmed. This weekend the golfer was playing at the BMW Championship when a fan drove a remote controlled golf ball onto the green to the laughs of the gallery. Rory did not find this funny. After swatting at the ball a few times with his putter...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 306: Back To Back
Reading put together consecutive home wins to ignite a Championship season that looked worryingly familiar after a hammering at Rotherham. Marc Mayo and Dave ‘Handbags’ Harris are back for The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 306 to review the week’s action, answer our mailbag questions and preview a trip to Millwall. Dave Evans of the RFC Community Trust drops by to talk their work in Pub Chat.
Patrick Mahomes is a new playable character in ‘Fortnite’
If you’ve ever wanted to run around pretending to be Patrick Mahomes while blowing people up, Fornite has you covered. I’ll be honest, I don’t even really understand what Fortnite is anymore. I mean, I’ve played it sure — but now there’s a mode with no building, people are running around like Goku and Vegeta, and now Patrick Mahomes is being added to the game.
