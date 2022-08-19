ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
Page Six

Frances Bean Cobain ‘wasn’t sure’ she’d make it to her 30th birthday

Another year older, another year wiser. Frances Bean Cobain — the daughter of late singer Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love — admitted that she “wasn’t sure” she was going to make it to her 30th birthday, which she celebrated on Wednesday. “30 !!!❤️‍🔥☀️🦋 I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post, which she accompanied with several snaps of her and her loved ones. “At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew...
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
