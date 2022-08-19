ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrienne Bailon Houghton honors her newborn baby with a new tattoo

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Adrienne Bailon Houghton wastes no time making her newborn baby part of her forever. The new mom took to social media to share her new tattoo honoring her baby boy, Ever James . The Latina singer and actress welcomed her first son with her husband, Israel Houghton , via surrogate.

The Real alum inked the name of her baby on her hand. “I am so in love with my @everjames tattoo,” Adrienne wrote.

On August 16, Bailon Houghton announced she welcomed a new bundle of joy to her household . “Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…,” Bailon wrote in a heartwarming post.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine months,” she shared.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude,” the first-time mom continued. “Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate, and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here, and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton.”

The former Cheetah Girls singer and actress and the contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, and producer married in Paris in December 2019. In addition to Ever James, Houghton has four children from a previous relationship.

In 2018, Bailon Houghton shared on The Real that she was having issues getting pregnant. “I think so many people are very insensitive to that, in the sense [that] I know you guys are like, ‘Is she pregnant?’ ‘Her face is fuller’— FYI, I’ve always had a really chubby face, so that’s not what it is,” the Latina star said, referring to specific social media comments.

“I think that as an audience, we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” Bailon continued. “I think for myself, I thought it would happen so easily for me, and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

