Drug arrest made in Washington County after suspicious person report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody by deputies in Washington County on Sunday on drug charges. Following a report of a suspicious man sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store in Wausau around 8 a.m. on August 21.
Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
UPDATE (7:11 a.m.) - According to information obtained from the public information officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as further confirmation from their Facebook page, a body was discovered by divers at 12:30 a.m. on Monday and turned over to the medical examiner’s office. Further information will be released soon.
JCSO, HCSO dive teams searching for missing Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Several Florida-Alabama dive teams are actively searching for a missing Fort Rucker student at Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing. Jackson County Sherriff’s Office says they received a 911 call on Saturday of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. “Deputies responded...
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Enterprise is smiling big after taking home four 2022 Main Street Alabama awards on Friday night in Opelika. “The Excellence in Promotion Award” for the Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade. “The Excellence in Business Promotion Award” for the Come & Get Your Love...
Dothan man wins big in Florida Lottery
DOTHAN, AL. (WTVY) - On Friday August 19, the Florida Lottery announced that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fotopoulos...
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
Submit FNF Scores
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you at any of the games tonight? Submit the scores with the form below!
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
Mini Golf Classic raises $8,775 in support of the library
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System’s first annual Library Mini Golf Classic, presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, was a resounding success, raising a total of $8,775 for the library’s collections, early literacy programs, and community outreach activities. “Considering that this is the first...
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”. Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!. The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free...
Field Crop Day provides learning opportunity for Wiregrass farmers
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Field crop day is a chance for farmers and researchers to learn from one another. At the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center, around 200 Wiregrass farmers attended tours and lectures regarding the latest in row crop production for cotton and peanuts. Researchers discussed new farming techniques like...
