Oregon Class 6A football 2022 season preview: Jesuit Crusaders poised to defend title in the Metro League

McMinnville has ‘started to shift the culture of what Mac football is all about’
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the McMinnville Grizzlies of the Class 6A Pacific Conference. McMINNVILLE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHTy Tomlin, second season ...
Coaches have mixed thoughts of new Class 6A football playoff format ahead of 2022 season
The 2022 football season will start like any other season. Preseason games will give teams a chance to grow. League games will count towards district standing and teams will win league titles. But when the playoffs start, Class 6A will have a brand new look this fall. The postseason for...
Sports Edge: We're still waiting, Little League…
Little League makes such a big deal about sportsmanship, and reviewing the controversy from the Northwest Regional Final was a perfect opportunity to show it - but they blew it!
Tualatin aims to be firing on all cylinders in 2022 with new coach Dom Ferraro’s ‘Ricky Bobby’ offense
Just like the race car drivers from Will Ferrell’s 2006 sports comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”, the Tualatin Timberwolves football team wants to go fast. With first-year head coach Dom Ferraro’s “Ricky Bobby” offense, Tualatin perhaps could be in a position to earn a...
Newspaper corrections for Aug. 23, 2022
The Portland Timbers lost to Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Sunday. Monday’s front page reported an incorrect score.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Portland’s deadliest months from violence; Oregon Ducks’ rumored recruit?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sign-up here to receive an email when the NewsQuiz drops. Answer all 10 questions below to earn a final score. Don’t see the quiz? Click here. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s NewsQuiz was built by developer/data specialist Mark Friesen....
Portland Timbers routed 4-1 by Sporting Kansas City
It was about 30 minutes after a disastrous performance in Kansas City that Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese logged into his Zoom media conference and delivered a message. “The reality is, that was an embarrassing first half,” the coach said of the three goals Portland allowed in an eventual...
Portland Thorns drop competitive match with Chelsea FC in Women’s International Champions Cup
It just wasn’t in the cards for the Portland Thorns in the 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup. Chalk it up to a chock-full August schedule, bad luck, or a pair of top-tier opponents, but the Thorns still came out of the tournament winless. Their 11-game unbeaten streak in...
‘Very overwhelming’: On loan to France, Thorns’ Lindsey Horan plays in Portland
The Portland Thorns have been playing in the Women’s International Champions Cup this week, but there is actually a Thorn player on another team in the tournament.
Portland Thorns vs. Chelsea FC in the Women’s International Champions Cup: score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (8/20/22)
ODDS: (Not available) What: Portland Thorns FC face Chelsea FC in the 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup third place match. When: 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20. Where: Providence Park | Portland, OR. TV channel: ESPNU (For Comcast/Xfinity subscribers, ESPNU can be found at channel 411...
25th Adult Soapbox Derby: Gravity propels dozens of soapboxes down Mount Tabor
The Adult Soapbox Derby, possibly Portland’s biggest DIY event, returned to Mount Tabor Saturday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The free event, which hosted a virtual competition in 2020 but skipped 2021, attracted upward of 7,000 spectators and 42 race teams. The race, which travels along a steep path...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
Mike Erickson stumps for Oregon’s 6th District seat
Mike Erickson is the Republican candidate in Oregon's new 6th Congressional District. A recent poll has him leading 47-39 over Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas, with 13% undecided.
Opinion: Safe, welcoming schools key for helping students reach their potential
Gill is director of the Oregon Department of Education. As Oregon’s students return to their classrooms, we must make sure our students are recognized for their strength and resiliency and receive the personalized support they need to succeed. We know there were students, families and staff in communities disproportionately...
Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum
Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods. But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition. A D V E...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Portland weather Sunday sees gray give way to sun
Sunday morning brought gray skies to downtown Portland, but sun and warmer temperatures are on the horizon for the area. The National Weather Service forecast says Portland should expect a high of 87 degrees and mostly sun on Sunday. That’s what Monday and Tuesday will bring, too, when temperatures will...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022
Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
How Oregon’s little-known public defense agency became a story: Beat Check podcast
Seemingly out of the blue, an obscure Oregon government agency was suddenly in the limelight for big issues and big drama. Never heard of the Office of Public Defense Services? You’re probably not alone. But it’s an agency with an important mission and many of its issues aren’t new.
