Freehold Township, NJ

State
New Jersey State
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Government
New Jersey Globe

Hirsh Singh loses condo board race in a landslide

Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh lost his bid for a seat on the Ocean Club Homeowners Association Board of Directors in Atlantic City in a landslide, losing to Michael Fedorko by a 48%-20% margin. Fedorko’s two running mates were also successful. This was Singh’s sixth campaign in six years as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 24

• Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 will hold an All-U-Can-Eat Sunday Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of every month at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. Extensive menu cooked to order. Adults, $11; children 12 and younger, $5. • The Monmouth County Park System is...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Oroho, O’Scanlon blame Gov. Murphy for deserting New Jersey businesses

NEW JERSEY – In a state notorious for its worst-in-the-nation business climate, the Murphy Administration timidly unveiled a $300 million tax increase for employers this week, a move Senate Republicans are calling unforgiveable. Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho and Senate Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon criticized Governor Murphy for...
ECONOMY
News Transcript

News Transcript On Campus, Aug. 17

Krystle Henriques of Marlboro, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Kaylee Stahl of Freehold, Alexandra Buccine of Marlboro, Alison Slater of Manalapan, Roger Greiner of Freehold, Alexandra Ruffler of Manalapan, Brianna Cucinelli of Morganville, Jonathan Weitzman of Marlboro, Omar Elmedani of Manalapan, Michelle Castruita of Freehold, Justin Tansey of Manalapan, Valerie Randazzo of Freehold, Ciara Hoffman of Freehold, Sydney Weber of Marlboro, Kaleigh Oplinger of Marlboro, Dominique Pirozzi of Freehold and Chibuzor Oku of Freehold.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17

New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information

An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
Morristown Minute

Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents

New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
92.7 WOBM

At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

 https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/

