FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPrinceton, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
roi-nj.com
Former deputy chief of staff for Assemblyman Conaway hired as N.J. Chamber’s new director of government relations
Amirah Hussain has joined the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce as director of government relations, according to a Monday announcement from the chamber. In her new role, Hussain will advocate on behalf of the business community, primarily in health care, economic development and taxation. Prior to her new position, Hussain...
Barred Broker Dealer Charged with Defrauding Victims of $1 Million
NEWARK, NJ — A Monmouth County, New Jersey man has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least $1 million, and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately $96,000 meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Toms River School Board Member Speaks Out Against NJEA Attack on Parents on Fox News
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River School Board Member Ashley Lamb was featured on the...
Marlboro man pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that on Aug. 1, James Hemenway, 43, of Marlboro, pleaded guilty before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, sitting in Toms River, to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. According to an Aug. 18 press release...
New Jersey Globe
Hirsh Singh loses condo board race in a landslide
Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh lost his bid for a seat on the Ocean Club Homeowners Association Board of Directors in Atlantic City in a landslide, losing to Michael Fedorko by a 48%-20% margin. Fedorko’s two running mates were also successful. This was Singh’s sixth campaign in six years as...
News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 24
• Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 will hold an All-U-Can-Eat Sunday Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of every month at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. Extensive menu cooked to order. Adults, $11; children 12 and younger, $5. • The Monmouth County Park System is...
Former school board member appointed to open seat in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – A former member of the Freehold Township K-8 School District Board of Education has been selected by sitting board members to fill an open seat on the panel. On July 26, Michael Matthews was appointed to the board to serve for the remainder of 2022. Matthews...
Monmouth County transfers ownership of historic school to Freehold Borough
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer ownership of the Court Street School to Freehold Borough at no cost to the borough during their regular meeting on Aug. 11. The commissioners marked the occasion by presenting Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane, Court Street...
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
wrnjradio.com
Oroho, O’Scanlon blame Gov. Murphy for deserting New Jersey businesses
NEW JERSEY – In a state notorious for its worst-in-the-nation business climate, the Murphy Administration timidly unveiled a $300 million tax increase for employers this week, a move Senate Republicans are calling unforgiveable. Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho and Senate Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon criticized Governor Murphy for...
New Jersey Globe
Hamilton mayor slams school board candidate who wants to kill Jews
Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin has called out a QAnon follower seeking a local school board seat for calling for the extermination of Jews. Nicholas Ferrara, who received 2,956 votes (4%) in the Republican primary for Congress in New Jersey’s 3rd district, has now running for the Hamilton Board of Education.
News Transcript On Campus, Aug. 17
Krystle Henriques of Marlboro, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Kaylee Stahl of Freehold, Alexandra Buccine of Marlboro, Alison Slater of Manalapan, Roger Greiner of Freehold, Alexandra Ruffler of Manalapan, Brianna Cucinelli of Morganville, Jonathan Weitzman of Marlboro, Omar Elmedani of Manalapan, Michelle Castruita of Freehold, Justin Tansey of Manalapan, Valerie Randazzo of Freehold, Ciara Hoffman of Freehold, Sydney Weber of Marlboro, Kaleigh Oplinger of Marlboro, Dominique Pirozzi of Freehold and Chibuzor Oku of Freehold.
Phil Murphy Hit New Jersey Businesses with $300 Million in New Payroll Taxes
From the Desk of Senator Steven Oroho, NJ-R TRENTON, NJ – In a state notorious...
Manalapan resident charged with $1 million investment scheme
A Manalapan resident has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least $1 million and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately $96,000 meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Aug. 17. Anthony Mastroianni Jr.,...
New Jersey school removes Thomas Jefferson from name over slave ownership
An elementary school in New Jersey has removed "Jefferson" from its name over former President Thomas Jefferson's history of owning slaves.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17
New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information
An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents
New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
Lakewood, NJ man sentenced for distribution of Cocaine and firearms offenses
A Lakewood Township man has been sentenced to several years in prison for distributing Cocaine as part of an incident in Brick Township where he was arrested in 2021. The charges and case against him were announced on Thursday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood,...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
