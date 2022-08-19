Read full article on original website
zonker
3d ago
It's obvious that this guy loves his cat...500.00, obvious.It's possible that the caller just looked him up to torture him...maybe a hair worse than stealing it. Either way, for some it's having your kid stolen. I hate a theif in any case. Hope he gets his cat.
Reply
7
Cissi Hall
3d ago
I'm not a gambler but I'm willing to bet they stole his cat from his yard 😡😡 they need to give him, his fur baby back
Reply
6
Related
Knoxville woman works to save lives during Overdose Awareness Month
There have been over 200 overdoses that have already happened since January of this year. A Knoxville woman is aiming to promote overdose awareness and save lives.
wvlt.tv
All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary
The deputy reportedly responded to a call while under the influence. All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville will be moving to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, zoo officials announced on Monday. Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash, report says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver was driving “at...
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
wvlt.tv
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville
The deputy reportedly responded to a call while under the influence. All three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to sanctuary. The move will help the animals fulfill their social needs as they get older. Noon Weather. Updated: 6 hours ago. Noon Weather. Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
WATE
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
WATE
Fun loving animal looking for a home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a furry friend to keep you busy and active, look no further. Karma is 3 years old and is waiting patiently for a family to love on. The Blount County Animal Center has been taking care of her and is hoping to find her a home before she hits 100 days in the shelter.
18-Month-Old Toddler Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle hit home and killed an [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Sleeping Morristown toddler dies after driver crashed into home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-month-old toddler is dead after a suspected driver crashed into a Morristown home on Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident. Morristown Police added that the […]
PHOTOS: Woman Has Shockingly Close Encounter With Black Bear in Gatlinburg
The Great Smoky Mountains are arguably synonymous with black bear sightings. For those that don’t know, thousands of black bears call the Great Smoky Mountains home. With this comes inevitable human-bear interactions we see and read about in the news. Over the past weekend, several people had bear run-ins...
wvlt.tv
Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
wvlt.tv
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville. The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know...
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Cops capture West Knoxville shooting suspect
One group of Knoxville Police Department officers tied a tourniquet around a shooting victim’s leg while other officers took the man’s assailant into custody following a brief car chase Saturday night, authorities said. The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shell gas station at 4418...
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
wvlt.tv
Police investigating death at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials are investigating the death of a man at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department crews were sent to Campbell Lead Road at the Skylift Park at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a body underneath the SkyBridge. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office also responded to the scene.
wvlt.tv
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
wvlt.tv
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
Comments / 9