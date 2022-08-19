Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Lakeshirts Receives $450,000 State Grant to hire 78 New Employees
ST. PAUL (KDLM/KNSI) – A Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) grant is helping Lakeshirts hire 78 new employees at their Little Falls screen printing facility. DEED utilizes two different accounts to help aid businesses in expanding. The Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund have...
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
KARE
Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe
ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
lakesarearadio.net
22nd Annual KDLM Laker Open Raises Over $70,000 for Detroit Lakes Activities
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – 325 golfers participated in the 22nd annual KDLM Laker Open on Friday, August, 19th helping raise over $70,000 for Detroit Lakes Public Schools activities. “It’s one our single biggest fundraisers of the year for Laker Boosters,” said Detroit Lakes Activities Director Rob Nielsen. “It’s...
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria
A person was killed when the UTV they were driving rolled on top of them in a ditch near Alexandria Tuesday evening. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was called at around 7:45 p.m. to Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy. 27, and found the driver was trapped underneath the rolled UTV.
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
lakesarearadio.net
Beer Fans Flock to Washington Ballpark for 4th Annual Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The 4th Annual Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour Presented by Builders FirstSource returned to the Washington Ballpark, Saturday. More than 100 craft beers were available to sample at the event from craft breweries across the region, including Bemidji Brewing, Revelation Ale Works, Jack Pine and Bucks Mill Brewing, the new Detroit Lakes brewery.
Autoweek.com
NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Flips, Crashes into Wall at Brainerd
Veteran NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Doug Gordon exited his Camaro on his own power Saturday following his frightening, nearly 250-mph accident during the first round of eliminations of the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. After conceding the rubber match to Shane Westerfield in their 29th meeting, Gordon’s...
lakesarearadio.net
Man Suffers Burns from Tractor Fire in Wadena County
WADENA COUNTY (KDLM) – A Wadena County man suffered burns after his tractor caught fire, Saturday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was called to a tractor fire in section 22 of Wadena township just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 13. The tractor was fully ingulfed in flames...
lakesarearadio.net
Christianson, Gatheridge and Braaten to Play 100 Holes Of Golf For Growth of the Game Foundation
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – On Tuesday, August 23rd, three Detroit Lakes youth golfers will be playing 100 holes of golf to raise money for the Growth of the Game Foundation, which supports junior golf in Detroit Lakes. Parker Christianson, Breck Gatheridge, and Sully Braaten will tee off on...
