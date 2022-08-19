Read full article on original website
Weekly weather planner: Quiet, dry week in Louisville area with slow return to 90s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a hot and humid summer overall, but the last two weeks have been average to below-average when it comes to temperatures. The last time Louisville hit 90 degrees was back on Aug. 9, nearly two weeks ago. However, it does look like we could be getting back into the 90s later this week.
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
In Your Backyard: Kentucky's only year-round horror and Halloween shop
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown, Kentucky is known for bourbon. But one local business owner wants the small town to become known for something else — Halloween. Specifically, Kelsey Williams' horror and Halloween shop, HallowScents. Williams opened the shop in May and said business has been so good, she...
Kansas family on the road to recovery six weeks after suffering injuries in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a matter of seconds, things can change. It is something the Jones family has been forced to navigate. Hunter Jones was the only member of the family still at their home in Kansas while the rest of his family – his parents and two younger siblings took a trip to Louisville in July.
Kentucky State Fair's largest pumpkin winner for 2022 is a massive 1,508 pounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now, that is one big pumpkin!. The 2022 Kentucky State Fair's largest pumpkin contest was held over the weekend, and competitor Josh Monin beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize. How much money did he win? Well, the prize is equal to the size...
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
Golfers 'putt' their skills to use to raise funds for southern Indiana no-kill shelter
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of golfers hit the links Sunday when then Animal Protection Association hosted a golf scramble in Clarksville. The Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble is named in honor of the APA's Founder, who died of cancer seven years ago. The volunteer group has operated a...
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville
Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
Historic Paget House On River Road Finally Gets Long-Awaited Facelift
The old red mansion sat for decades on the Ohio River east of downtown, slowly decaying. It was the last building standing from a historic neighborhood that ultimately was swept away in the wake of the 1937 flood. But the Paget House, built in 1838, today looks shiny and new....
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
Fire hydrants in Mt. Washington are receiving color-coded paint. Here's why
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive around Mt. Washington, you might notice fire hydrants topped off with blue, green, orange or red paint. There's a reason for that, officials said this week. The Mt. Washington Fire Protection District said the colors let responding fire departments know how many...
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
All 15 beagle puppies taken in by Kentucky Humane Society find forever homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember all those thousands of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility? And how some of them were taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society?. Well, good news: All of the puppies have found homes. Four thousand beagles were rescued from a research facility in...
