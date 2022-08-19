ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1968 Chevrolet Nomad Wagon Pulled From A Field

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNU8N_0hNVq5JG00

This incredibly unique classic car may yet see the road once again.

Originally browsing FaceBook marketplace for tractors and other classic vehicles, this man found something he liked in the background of an unexpected photo. This vehicle, later identified as a Chevelle Wagon/ Nomad, once pursued the streets as a daily driver. Getting groceries and hauling the family around was no challenge for the old road-going classic. However, as time went on the vehicle deteriorated leaving its body covered in rust and dents from decades of driving. Some of the more noticeable imperfections include the “whiskey dent” pointed out by the buyer and some other damage marks scattered throughout the body.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

To say that this vehicle was ridden hard would be a drastic understatement as even the chassis was in rough shape. Of course, every true car guy has their extravagant, or rather bad with money, side because of the emotional nature of buying an automobile. For this particular wrench monkey, his grandfather owned several Chevelles virtually cementing the car in his mind as the American dream. For decades he felt like he’d never be able to afford one of his own until he saw this vehicle on Facebook marketplace. The rest of the story kind of tells itself and, clearly, he purchased the Chevelle wagon despite its condition.

After getting the clunker home, the next step was to try and get the engine started and running. As you might have guessed, this spawned a seemingly endless battle between the man himself and his newly purchased mechanical companion. This battle was not one of opposition but one of determination to revive the old engine eventually even going as far as to replace some electrical parts. Eventually all of that hard work bore fruit as the 307 cubic inch V8 engine roared once again showing the world what can really be done with a classic car.

Comments / 17

hotrod88
3d ago

Typical know nothing author. Nomads had a couple less doors.

Reply
14
Jack
3d ago

55, 56 and 57 are the only Nomad production years.

Reply(4)
9
Related
Motorious

Chevy Apache Is A Massively Powerful Patina Pickup Truck

This custom ride is a classic built to catch attention. On the outside, you might not see a reason to spend too much time looking at this rusty old pickup truck because of its thick patina. However, history shows us that you should never underestimate the one who seems to be the least threatening in any given moment. This particular vehicle is a great example of that idea put into practice as it shows off some incredible performance capabilities. Being a Chevy, we assume you can probably guess what sort of engine is under the hood but you’d be surprised by the power this vehicle is pushing out of the drivetrain.
CARS
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motorious

Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys

The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Automobile#Wagon#Chevrolet Nomad#Vehicles#American
Motorious

Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting

What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

What to Do if You Have to Pee While Driving a Car — Keep Your Pants Dry

We’ve all been there. You’re driving your car on a long road trip, or you’re stuck in traffic — and then, nature calls. You’ve got to go pee. While many drivers resort to dangerously speeding ahead to find the nearest bathroom, there are safer alternatives. Here are some tips for what to do if you have to go pee while driving.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
Motorious

Divers Find Over 40 Cars Underwater In Tennessee

For quite some time we’ve followed the YouTube channel Adventures with Purpose as the team has pulled all kinds of interesting cars from rivers and other bodies of water. Often, the aim of these events is to clean up waterways, which is a good cause, but occasionally the submerged cars yield something more sinister, like a dead body. And while some of the areas the team has visited contained several cars, their trip to the Nashville, Tennessee area is the highest yield we’ve seen yet at over 40 cars pulled from the water.
NASHVILLE, TN
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
Motorious

Pushy C8 Corvette Driver Gets His Just Deserts

Commuting through stop-and-go, bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic is something nobody likes doing. If you deal with it on the daily as you go to and from work, the monotonous grind can really wear on you. That’s especially the case if you own a vehicle which is highly capable and you really want to stretch its legs and just drive. Despite all that, most decent people realize everybody around them isn’t trying to annoy them but instead those other drivers are just trying to get where they’re going too. Then there’s this C8 Corvette driver who appears to think he’s the only one who has anywhere important to be.
TRAFFIC
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
Autoweek.com

NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Flips, Crashes into Wall at Brainerd

Veteran NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Doug Gordon exited his Camaro on his own power Saturday following his frightening, nearly 250-mph accident during the first round of eliminations of the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. After conceding the rubber match to Shane Westerfield in their 29th meeting, Gordon’s...
BRAINERD, MN
Motorious

Camaro Goes 150 MPH Running From Arkansas Police

We’ve got another wild chase from the Arkansas State Police when troopers try pulling over a Chevy Camaro driver who decides to show what his muscle car can do. In the process of the pursuit, the suspect pushes his vehicle to 150 mph on a narrow two-lane highway at night, something we certainly wouldn’t recommend. This just goes to show how far some will push it to not be pulled over by cops.
ARKANSAS STATE
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Goes Full Dukes Of Hazzard Running From Cops

They say life imitates art and art imitates life, which is why some people seem to think they can run from the cops, take their car off a sweet jump, and cross the county line to leave Boss Hogg behind. That’s one explanation we can think of for why this guy running from the cops in his Dodge Challenger decided to go full Dukes of Hazzard, launching the muscle car into the air. The guy is lucky this didn’t end far worse.
ARKANSAS STATE
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy