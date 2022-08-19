Read full article on original website
Only 11 days until Michigan State football is back and under the lights. Last year, MSU went to OT against Nebraska, with Chester Kimbrough as the hero. Welcome back to the 40th article in my series. As you can see with this as moment No. 11, this is the last article until we are at the top 10 defining moments of the 2021 Michigan State football series.
