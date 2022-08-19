ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Higher folate levels during pregnancy may lower risk of congenital heart disease

A case-control study has found that higher folate levels before or during early pregnancy are associated with a lower risk for congenital heart disease (CHD) in children. Folate supplementation may help, and levels of red blood cell (RBC) folate higher than those currently recommended may be warranted. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Syndrome#Cancer Research#Cancer Risk#Causes Of Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Li Fraumeni#Lfs#Hannover Medical School
MedicalXpress

Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination

Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

Scientists find potential ‘cure’ for baldness

A single chemical could be responsible for whether people go bald or not, a new study has found.In the UK, approximately two thirds of men will face male pattern baldness. The study says the discovery of the chemical could “not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing”.Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that a sole chemical is responsible for hair follicles dividing and dying.In the study published in the Biophysical Journal, study co-author Qixuan Wang said: “In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it.“In real life, our...
HAIR CARE
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy