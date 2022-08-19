ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Is The Top US Luxury Car Brand

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dhpT_0hNVpqEb00

They finally did it…

If you’ve been noticing a whole lot more Teslas on the roads where you live, you’re definitely not alone. A lot of people are opting for the American luxury electric vehicles, so many in fact that according to Experian car registration data reported by Automotive News, it was the number one luxury brand in America for the first half of 2022. BMW has been fearing this moment for years, as surely other luxury brands have been as well, and now it’s finally here.

Find out why thieves are targeting Teslas here.

Whatever you might think about Teslas and the people who drive them, this is a huge moment. Instead of it being BMW and Mercedes-Benz battling it out for that top spot in the heart of affluent or at least quasi-affluent Americans, Tesla is now the brand to own if you want to flaunt your financial might.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLPaA_0hNVpqEb00

To pull this amazing feat off in 2022, at least a few quarters before a lot of people were predicting, Tesla saw a monumental shift in sales. Experian says the brand gained 61 percent in vehicle registrations from January through June at almost 229,000 cars, which is a huge leap forward. If the American automaker can maintain that level, it will start to grind down the Germans and a new era of American luxury car dominance will emerge.

For comparison, Experian says for the first half of the year, BMW saw almost 158,000 vehicle registrations, marking a 13 percent drop. So Tesla didn’t just barely edge out BMW, it absolutely shellacked the Bavarians. Before, Tesla was nipping at BMW’s heels, so this is quite the turn of events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JITUy_0hNVpqEb00

Overall, electric vehicle registrations were up for the first half of 2022. However, models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mach-E either were barely around at the start of last year or weren’t on the market at all. So none of that takes away from Tesla’s success, despite a barrage of reports from just about every media outlet under the sun trying to paint the automaker and its CEO Elon Musk in a negative light. If anything, the old adage of any news coverage being good, even if it’s negative, seems to hold true.

Source: Automotive News

Images via Tesla

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IFLScience

New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate

A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Vehicles#Business Industry#Linus Business#Experian#Automotive News#Mercedes Benz#Americans#Germans
AOL Corp

12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
BOHEMIA, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
biztoc.com

Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs

Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy