Iowa State

KCCI.com

Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
kscj.com

IOWA STATE FAIR SETS NEW RECORDS

THE IOWA STATE FAIR SET AN ALL-TIME RECORD FOR THE HIGHEST ONE-DAY ATTENDANCE SATURDAY WITH 128,298 ATTENDEES ON AUGUST 20TH. THAT ALSO PUT THE TOTAL ATTENDANCE OVER THE MILLION MARK FOR THIS YEAR. THE PREVIOUS ONE DAY RECORD WAS 127,277 PEOPLE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, OF 1991. ALSO ON SATURDAY...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP candidates love state fair, shun DM Register Soapbox

Politicians love spending time at the Iowa State Fair, and many candidates for state and federal offices made multiple visits this year. But in a break with a long-running practice, Republicans seeking statewide and federal offices mostly shunned the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox. Just three of the eleven GOP...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

What’s Next For The Iowa State Fair Queen?

It’s that time of year again when everyone is scrambling to get ready for back to school and for some people, like one Iowa queen, back to school means there is no time for a break. Mary Ann Fox of northern Iowa is this year’s Iowa State Fair Queen,...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?

The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

“THE FINISHER” CHOSEN TOP NEW FOOD AT IOWA STATE FAIR

THE FINISHER, A NEW FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK, TOOK TOP HONORS IN THE 2022 PEOPLE’S CHOICE BEST NEW FOOD CONTEST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR. THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH FROM CHICKEN CITY AND PORK PICNIC IN A CUP FROM THE IOWA PORK TENT WERE ALSO IN THE COMPETITION.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

SUZAN STEWART: Consider signing up as an election precinct worker in Iowa

It is an honor to join the Journal's Regulars rotation. I hope that I can write columns that are as thoughtful and interesting as the ones that I have enjoyed for years. For my first column, I tried to think of a political topic that would be of common concern to both political parties and also not too controversial. Usually that is a difficult, if not impossible, task. Then I learned that Aug. 16 has been designated as Help America Vote Day and National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. While this designation will never be added to the official list of paid days off for workers, it is worth paying attention to this effort. According to Iowa's Secretary of State, Paul Pate, Iowa needs about 10,000 poll workers. The need for workers is greater for general elections such as that upcoming on November 8.
IOWA STATE

Community Policy