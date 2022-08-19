Read full article on original website
Section III football players poll: Which teammate has the messiest locker?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III high school football players will have a lot on their minds as they try to earn spots in their teams’ lineups this summer and fall. So who can blame some players if housekeeping is at the bottom of their priority lists?
Section III cross country coaches poll: Which opposing coach gets most out of their runners?
Cicero, N.Y. — Sixty-four boys and girls teams sent players to the first-ever syracuse.com cross country media day on Tuesday. We asked one coach from each team this question: Which opposing coach gets the most out of their runners?. >> Photos from media day.
Section III volleyball coaches poll: Which players have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Several Section III boys and girls volleyball players will be stepping into larger roles this season in an effort to replace departed standouts. At syracuse.com’s recent volleyball media day, CNY coaches were asked who on their squads will be tabbed to fill those big and talented sneakers. Here’s a sampling of the responses:
CNY girls basketball team, community rally around coach pushed out by school district
Oswego, N.Y. — Players from a Central New York girls basketball team are fighting to keep their head coach from being replaced this season. The Oswego girls basketball team and their families plan to hold a rally in support of Joe Babcock on Tuesday during a school board meeting, where a new coach will be recommended.
Richard Murphy, a former Syracuse football player and this year’s Zunic Award winner, dies at 78
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse University football tailback and kicker Richard C. Murphy died Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. He was 78 years old. Murphy had been diagnosed with cancer later in his life, though Syracuse.com does not know whether it was his cause of death.
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain perfect on the season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red & Black were looking to stay perfect on the season Saturday night as they hosted Auburn at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Juston Williams and Kalon Jeter team up early in this game with a 43 yard reception setting up the first score of the game.
Nnamdi Udeogu, a 3-star defensive end recruit from Maryland, includes Syracuse football in his Top 6
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is in the Top 6 for Maryland three-star defensive lineman Nnamdi Udeogu, the player announced Saturday via his Twitter. The Orange offered Udeogu on Aug. 18. His other top programs are Penn, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Princeton and Yale. He currently has 28 total offers and made official visits with the Commodores and Scarlet Knights in June.
Jeff Abold wins race but Brandon Bellinger wins Oswego championship
Oswego Speedway’s final supermodified point race of 2022 saw five different drivers capable of winning the track championship. After a crash-filled 50 laps of racing, Jeff Abold won the feature with a late pass for the lead, but Brandon Bellinger’s fourth-place finish was good enough to nail down the 2022 track crown and he became the first third-generation driver to ever win an Oswego track title.
Syracuse basketball target, prolific 4-star guard, makes big rankings debut
Last month, Syracuse basketball made its first scholarship offer in the 2025 class, as least as far as I can tell. That offer went out to prolific-scoring guard Jerry Easter II from Ohio, according to recruiting services, who earned a ton of high praise this spring and summer for his performances in grassroots basketball.
Looking ahead to primary elections, NYS Fair this week (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 65. More thunderstorms possible. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE LATINO FESTIVAL RETURNS: The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival, which celebrated a delayed 20-year anniversary after a multiyear hiatus. Read more and see a photo gallery. (Scott Schild photo)
HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD
BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months
Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
Syracuse Football: Projecting Orange’s overall record during 2022 season
Syracuse football is nearing the start of its 2022 season when the Orange will host Louisville in early September to kick off the upcoming campaign. Given the team’s 5-7 mark last year and its 1-10 record in 2020, plus question marks in the passing game and elsewhere, it’s understandable that some national and Atlantic Coast Conference pundits are forecasting that the ‘Cuse will finish near or in the basement within its league division in 2022.
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Company news: Schylar Kurth, Kelly McCarthy and Ryan Segar hired by DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella
DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella announced three new hires. Schylar Kurth joined the firm as a staff accountant. He will focus on commercial and individual tax and accounting clients. He received his bachelor of science degree in accounting and master of science in information systems at Le Moyne College. He previously interned with the firm.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
How NYC’s ‘high priest of vice’ tried to turn Syracuse’s Elmwood Park into a seedy resort
Residents of the Syracuse suburb of Elmwood were wary of their new neighbor in May 1896. After all, the reputation of the infamous William McGlory preceded him. McGlory and his wife, Annie, had just purchased the grounds of what is today Elmwood Park, in the city’s southwest corner. He...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
