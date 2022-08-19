ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cicero, NY
Cicero, NY
Sports
wwnytv.com

Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain perfect on the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red & Black were looking to stay perfect on the season Saturday night as they hosted Auburn at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Juston Williams and Kalon Jeter team up early in this game with a 43 yard reception setting up the first score of the game.
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Nnamdi Udeogu, a 3-star defensive end recruit from Maryland, includes Syracuse football in his Top 6

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is in the Top 6 for Maryland three-star defensive lineman Nnamdi Udeogu, the player announced Saturday via his Twitter. The Orange offered Udeogu on Aug. 18. His other top programs are Penn, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Princeton and Yale. He currently has 28 total offers and made official visits with the Commodores and Scarlet Knights in June.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jeff Abold wins race but Brandon Bellinger wins Oswego championship

Oswego Speedway’s final supermodified point race of 2022 saw five different drivers capable of winning the track championship. After a crash-filled 50 laps of racing, Jeff Abold won the feature with a late pass for the lead, but Brandon Bellinger’s fourth-place finish was good enough to nail down the 2022 track crown and he became the first third-generation driver to ever win an Oswego track title.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball target, prolific 4-star guard, makes big rankings debut

Last month, Syracuse basketball made its first scholarship offer in the 2025 class, as least as far as I can tell. That offer went out to prolific-scoring guard Jerry Easter II from Ohio, according to recruiting services, who earned a ton of high praise this spring and summer for his performances in grassroots basketball.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Looking ahead to primary elections, NYS Fair this week (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 65. More thunderstorms possible. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE LATINO FESTIVAL RETURNS: The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival, which celebrated a delayed 20-year anniversary after a multiyear hiatus. Read more and see a photo gallery. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD

BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
BREWERTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months

Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Media Day
FanSided

Syracuse Football: Projecting Orange’s overall record during 2022 season

Syracuse football is nearing the start of its 2022 season when the Orange will host Louisville in early September to kick off the upcoming campaign. Given the team’s 5-7 mark last year and its 1-10 record in 2020, plus question marks in the passing game and elsewhere, it’s understandable that some national and Atlantic Coast Conference pundits are forecasting that the ‘Cuse will finish near or in the basement within its league division in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)

Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy