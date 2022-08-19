Syracuse football is nearing the start of its 2022 season when the Orange will host Louisville in early September to kick off the upcoming campaign. Given the team’s 5-7 mark last year and its 1-10 record in 2020, plus question marks in the passing game and elsewhere, it’s understandable that some national and Atlantic Coast Conference pundits are forecasting that the ‘Cuse will finish near or in the basement within its league division in 2022.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO